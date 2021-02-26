COVID-19 vaccination opportunities in Iredell County

Iredell Health System has slots available in its weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Slots are available on Saturday and Sunday

These clinics are for those ages 65 and older, healthcare workers, educators in grades PreK-12, and childcare workers are eligible at this time. Anyone booking an appointment who does not meet that criteria will have their appointment canceled.

To book an appointment, visit www.iredellhealth.org.

The Iredell County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to medical providers, those 65 and older and those who work in a childcare setting or Pre-K through 12 school setting, on Monday at Mazeppa Park, 645 Mazeppa Road,Mooresville starting at 10 a.m. This is a first come, first serve clinic.

The current vaccine clinics are for high-risk health care workers, long-term care workers and anyone 65 years old and older.

Health officials ask that participants print out and complete a registration form, which may be found on the health department's website. If participants are unable to print the form ahead of time, registration may also be completed on-site.

To find out more about the vaccine, visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view.