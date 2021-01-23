 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Jan. 29
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Jan. 29

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Health care workers, long-term care workers and anyone 65 years old and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination during a drive-thru vaccination event in Mooresville on Jan. 29, the Iredell County Health Department reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vaccination clinic will be held at Mazeppa Park, at 645 Mazeppa Road in Mooresville beginning at 10 a.m.

Health officials ask that participants print out and complete a registration form, which may be found on the health department's website. If participants are unable to print the form ahead of time, registration may also be completed on-site.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "One Night in Miami"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert