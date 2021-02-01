COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Feb. 3

Health care workers, long-term care workers and anyone 65 years old and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination during a drive-thru vaccination event on Feb. 3, the Iredell County Health Department reported.

The vaccination clinic will be held at North Iredell High School, 156 Raider Road, Olin beginning at 10 a.m.

Health officials ask that participants print out and complete a registration form, which may be found on the health department's website. If participants are unable to print the form ahead of time, registration may also be completed on-site.

To find out more about the vaccine, visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view.