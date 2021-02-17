 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Feb. 22
COVID-19 vaccination event planned for Feb. 22

High risk health care workers, long-term care workers and anyone 65 years old and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination during a drive-thru vaccination event on Feb. 22, the Iredell County Health Department reported. 

The vaccination clinic will be held at Hebron Baptist Church, 175 Hebron Road, Statesville, beginning at 10 a.m. Enter from Tomlin Mill Road to Fairmount Road.

Health officials ask that participants print out and complete a registration form, which may be found on the health department's website. If participants are unable to print the form ahead of time, registration may also be completed on-site.

To find out more about the vaccine, visit https://myspot.nc.gov/map-view.

