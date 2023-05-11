The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will no longer provide weekly updates of COVID-19 cases and deaths after May 10, according to the website. The COVID-19 dashboard on NCDHHS’ website will become an archive for previous data on May 17. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to track numbers, according to NCDHHS’ statement.

There were no virus-related deaths in Iredell County for the week ending on May 6, according to NCDHHS data. Statewide, there were seven virus-related deaths.

There were 38 cases of COVID-19 in Iredell County, six of which were reinfections, for the week ending on April 29, according to NCDHHS data. The number of cases decreased to 36, with eight reinfections, for the week ending on May 6.

It is important to note that the data of deaths and cases from the two most recent weeks is incomplete and liable to change, according to a state public health official.

Iredell County remains a moderate community transmission level, along with Davie, Rowan, Mecklenburg and Catawba counties, according to CDC data. Alexander County is a low transmission area.

Haywood, Polk, Stanly, Richmond, Moore, Caswell, Warren and Chowan counties are currently high transmission areas in the state, according to CDC data. The majority of the state is at a moderate-transmission level.

The CDC’s community transmission levels, from highest to lowest, are high, substantial, moderate and low, according to the CDC website.