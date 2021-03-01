COVID-19 testing sites in Iredell County

The Iredell County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at the following dates and sites:

Mooresville High School, 659 E. Center Ave., March 2, 9 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 2 and 9 and 3 to 7 p.m. on March 4 and 11.

Mitchell Community College Continuing Education Campus, 323 Drake St., Statesville, March 3, 8, 10, 13, 17, 22, 24 and 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31; 3 to 7 p.m. on March 8 and 22.

Hebron Baptist Church, 175 Hebron Road, Statesville, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 150 S. Church St., Mooresville, March 6 and 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran Street, Statesville March 15, 27 and 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, March 16, 18, 23 and 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charles Mack Citizen Center, 215 N. Main St., Mooresville, March 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.