COVID-19 meant additional preparation, precautions at the sheriff's office

In January of 2020, the world started learning about a new virus, COVID-19. The following month it hit home when we learned of the first positive case of COVID-19 in the United States. By mid-March 2020, COVID-19 was in all 50 states, and US territories. We as a society, and law enforcement, faced a new reality that seemed more like a fiction novel. To say the United States of America was not prepared for what was coming is an understatement.

We, as a law enforcement agency, prepared to manage this virus the best way we knew how. We researched and prepared ourselves by analyzing law enforcement agencies throughout the country to see measures taken, and compared that with what worked, and what did not work. This knowledge gave us a leg up, as we were able to purchase necessary supplies to keep our staff equipped to be on the frontlines of this virus. I say frontlines because we as first responders are the frontlines to the people outside the corners of the medical facilities where the true frontline heroes work.

How did we prepare you ask? Well there were major concerns about how to continue to operate safely and effectively, while keeping everyone safe and healthy. Our deputies quickly learned how to change and adapt to the new routines they had to follow. Sanitizing equipment, limiting time in the office, and maintaining social distances were just a few.

