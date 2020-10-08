COVID-19 is as much of a challenge as a marathon

Locally, as we seek to continue our long distance running while adhering to all health guidelines, local running friend Sandy Murdock and I trained together for many weeks and recently completed two full 26.2 mile marathons in less than 14 days, running both with very limited numbers of participants. The second marathon that we completed, the rugged Kings Mountain Marathon, was held at its location on Oct. 3 with many safeguards in place for runners and volunteers. The marathon was run on rural roads, many miles also with loose gravel on dirt roads and many steep hills to navigate. In order to comply with local and state health guidelines, the full marathon was limited to less than 50 runners, with each required to wear face masks or neck gaiters which could be pulled over part of the face if necessary. At the starting line, runners were required to start six to 10 feet apart from other runners. The actual time was recorded on a chip placed on the back of the runners identification bib. Runners were required to cover their face at all aid stations, which were located every three miles along the 26.2 mile route and at the finish line. Unless running with a friend, all runners had to keep at least six feet from each other. With less than 50 runners spread out over 26.2 miles, distancing was not a problem. No food was offered as we had to carry any nutrition on us for the entire race. No water cups or water bottles were furnished as we were required beforehand to bring our own water containers and have them filled from coolers at aid stations only if we were wearing masks. Since Sandy and I both live near each other in Statesville and have trained together since the summer months, we ran together in the first marathon on Sept. 20 for the full race and agreed to pace with each other again on Oct. 3, along with my long-time marathon running friend Jerry Stokes from South Carolina.