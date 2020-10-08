COVID-19 is as much of a challenge as a marathon

It is a very challenging time to conduct any popular outdoor sporting event. It is especially true when trying to run a 26.2 mile marathon in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Most of the big event marathons have been canceled or redesigned as virtual marathons where participants still run 26.2 miles but only in very small groups at various locations.
As a personal example, I have run the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C., for seven of the last eight years. However, for health reasons, the event is being redesigned as a virtual event, meaning as a registered participant I can run a marathon course at a location of my choice without 30,000 runners gathered together at the starting line in Washington. The Boston Marathon was canceled along with many other big city running events.
Locally, as we seek to continue our long distance running while adhering to all health guidelines, local running friend Sandy Murdock and I trained together for many weeks and recently completed two full 26.2 mile marathons in less than 14 days, running both with very limited numbers of participants. The second marathon that we completed, the rugged Kings Mountain Marathon, was held at its location on Oct. 3 with many safeguards in place for runners and volunteers. The marathon was run on rural roads, many miles also with loose gravel on dirt roads and many steep hills to navigate. In order to comply with local and state health guidelines, the full marathon was limited to less than 50 runners, with each required to wear face masks or neck gaiters which could be pulled over part of the face if necessary. At the starting line, runners were required to start six to 10 feet apart from other runners. The actual time was recorded on a chip placed on the back of the runners identification bib. Runners were required to cover their face at all aid stations, which were located every three miles along the 26.2 mile route and at the finish line. Unless running with a friend, all runners had to keep at least six feet from each other. With less than 50 runners spread out over 26.2 miles, distancing was not a problem. No food was offered as we had to carry any nutrition on us for the entire race. No water cups or water bottles were furnished as we were required beforehand to bring our own water containers and have them filled from coolers at aid stations only if we were wearing masks. Since Sandy and I both live near each other in Statesville and have trained together since the summer months, we ran together in the first marathon on Sept. 20 for the full race and agreed to pace with each other again on Oct. 3, along with my long-time marathon running friend Jerry Stokes from South Carolina.
Although long distance running events are held outdoors, it is understandable as to why large event marathons drawing huge numbers of runners are canceled at this time. Very small events with strict distancing and health guidelines appear to be safely conducted under strict supervision. Hopefully we will all see the day very soon where prevention and a cure for the dreaded disease with be in place to allow us to return to normal sporting events and a normal life!
Joe Sinclair is the former superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools and an avid marathon runner.
