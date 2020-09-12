COVID-19 highlights challenges of technology access for students

The logistics of devices, online learning, and face-to-face instruction have stretched our limits. Our staff, including teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and school nutrition workers, have and are working hard to deliver the service you expect.

This is not a simple task as we "build this plane as we fly it." The ability to shift quickly to a remote learning environment has shown weaknesses across the state's broadband, gaps in our supply chain, and a substantial learning curve on delivering education remotely. These problems are national and international issues that are not unique to Iredell County. No one has faced a pandemic that has disrupted our very way of life like COVID 19, and we are certainly not immune to this disruption.

There is no perfect answer to this current dilemma. We have to understand our employees' needs and our customers and hopefully be able to maintain safety and deliver an education platform that encompasses all learners. One size does not fit all students. We know this and are working harder than ever to fill this void. The current dilemma has shown gaps across delivery platforms. “Zoom Bombing” is a new term that we never heard before March, 2020.