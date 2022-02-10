 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covenant ARP Church to host Sam Nadler Sunday
Covenant ARP Church to host Sam Nadler Sunday

Sam Nadler, of Word of Messiah Ministries, will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday at Covenant ARP Church.

Nadler is a messianic Jew, meaning he believes in Jesus as Protestants do. He has been in the Jewish ministry for more than 40 years and is founder and president of Word of Messiah Ministries.

The public is invited to attend, the Rev. Jeff Richards, the church's pastor, said.

Covenant ARP is at 120 N. Greenbriar Road, Statesville.

For information visit covenantchurchstatesville.com.

Nadler
