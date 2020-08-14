Cousin being sought in shooting of man on Durham Avenue

One man is in critical condition and his cousin is being sought after a shooting Thursday evening on Durham Avenue.
Alfred Jermaine Allison was shot three times, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem and is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit, police said.
Freddie Lee Daye III, listed by police as a cousin of Allison, is being sought in connection with the shooting.
The SPD, in the news release, said that around 6:30 p.m. Thursday emergency personnel were called to the 200 block of Durham Avenue regarding a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found Allison on the curb with three gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began to render aid to Allison while awaiting transport from EMS.
The Criminal Investigations Division arrived on scene and began to process the scene and speak with potential witnesses. During the investigation, it was learned the suspect vehicle was a gold sports utility vehicle driven by a Black male with dreadlocks, police reported.
While speaking with witnesses, information was obtained that Daye had shot Allison for an unknown reason, police said in the release. Daye III is an absconder from N.C. Probation and Parole.
Charges are pending against Daye and if anyone has information regarding his location, they are asked to call 911.
