Court system not to blame for cycle of crime

I agree that the cycle (of crime) must stop, but I do not think that the way to do that is to blame people in the court system for doing their jobs and for having to do the best that they can with the cases that they are given. I recently spoke by phone to Ms. Williams from the Success Institute in Statesville who had concerns about crime and about the court system in Statesville. She had questions about how the system works, and we had a good conversation about some of the issues that our community faces. At the end of the conversation, she asked me if she could pray with me. I told her that I wished that she would. And so she prayed with me, and for me. She prayed for those in my office and for others in leadership in our community. She prayed that we would have wisdom and understanding and that we would work together for the good of our community.