County votes to move Confederate statue from courthouse lawn. Cost, timeline still unknown.

Finally, Jones will investigate the costs of relocation and report back to commissioners. The board says the county should pay for the relocation when the money becomes available.

Jones also said while its next location will be on city property, residents looking to comment on where the statue should be moved should contact the county.

“ The resolution is pretty specific as far as either at Fourth Creek Cemetery or Oakwood Cemetery, so if there are concerns about one of those two, they need to contact the county. I don’t want to put an undue burden on the City of Statesville,” Jones said.

Jones said that those locations were chosen because most of Statesville’s soldiers who were killed in the Civil War are buried there. The county hopes the statue will serve as a memorial, similar to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier located in Arlington National Cemetery.

While the cost of moving the Statesville statue is unknown, examples from other cities that moved their Confederate monuments show a wide range in cost.