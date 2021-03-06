County manager explains resolution for moving the Confederate Monument

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, the Iredell County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a resolution of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

It is important to understand this resolution and what it means.

The resolution does NOT say the monument will be moved to just any location, nor that it will be placed in storage. It suggests relocating the monument to Fourth Creek Cemetery or Oakwood Cemetery.

What the resolution says:

Iredell County has asserted no claim of ownership and it is unclear to the actual ownership of the monument.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The monument is located on county property.

The county is asking for an open dialogue with the City of Statesville and Daughters of the Confederacy and/or Sons of the Confederate Veterans to discuss if there is a location that is more suitable for this memorial monument.

Since the monument serves as a memorial to the veterans of the Civil War, the commissioners likened the monument to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is also a memorial and located at Arlington National Cemetery.