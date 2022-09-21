County Commissioners reflect on Marvin Norman in first meeting since his death

The empty seat sat on the dais the past year felt much emptier during Tuesday’s Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting as Commissioner Marvin Norman died last week.

He had called into meetings as he fought a prolonged sickness over the past few years, but Chairman James Mallory began the meeting by informing the public Norman wouldn’t be joining remotely, but took comfort in their shared Christian faith, he said.

“As many of you know, he passed after a long, valiant struggle, and ran a long race, and was a fine Christian gentleman, running it to the last and giving it his all,” Mallory said. “We miss him greatly and keep him and his family in your prayers.”

The regular meeting began with a resolution in honor of Norman before beginning its regular business but would return later in the meeting as the board shared a few comments about their colleague and how he was more than that, but a friend.

“I never met anyone who cared about other people the way Mr. Norman did,” County Manager Beth Mull said. “And I treasured that because he genuinely cared. He had a heart like you would not believe. It was so full of love for other people, and he looked after us.

“In fact, he looked after us even after he passed as he sent his grandson to give us all a hug and tell us that he loved us.”

At the end of the meeting, the board voted to have a meeting to fill Norman’s position in a meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10, per state statute. By law, the position must be filled within 60 days of a county commissioner’s death.

The commissioners also approved a new policy to clear up the Health Department’s tobacco-free campus policy, as well as make sure the department continues to receive $3.2 million in Medicaid funds. The new policy bans all tobacco products from its campuses.

According to the county, the N.C. Local Health Department Accreditation program requires the health department to make efforts to maintain a 100% tobacco-free facility and campus, as well as NC Medicaid providers contracted with NC Standard and tailored prepaid health plans must have tobacco-free campuses to receive funding reimbursement.

Commissioner Gene Houpe took issue with the expanded policy, arguing where should people’s individual rights end in this case, particularly in the cases where the health department shares a building with other departments. Mull pointed out that the change is to ban nonsmoking tobacco products, as smoking is already banned.

The item had been on the pre-meeting agenda, but Houpe opposed it in the consent vote and that brought it to the regular meeting where he reiterated his point before voting in favor of it.

“I agree with the intent of the policy, but for me, it’s just another step by the federal government to put strings attached to dollars with a quid quo pro, we’re going to prevent you from getting that funding unless you do what we tell you to do,” Houpe said.

The motion passed 4-0.

Pre-meeting agenda

The following issues are considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Iredell County Library: The library was awarded a North Carolina Humanities Large Grant in the amount of $20,000 to conduct a ground-penetrating-radar survey on Green Street Cemetery. The county will match $20,000. The library is working with the Statesville Planning Department, Statesville NAACP, and Downtown Statesville to have the survey performed to help map the cemetery and show the number of bodies buried there.

Information Technology Department: The county made a service agreement with Spectrum Enterprises for telephone services for the next three years. The county is going from AT&T, the current service provider, to Spectrum, at the cost of $4,416 per month and a one-time charge of $250. The county estimates $105,000 in annual savings. Joey Holshouser, assistant director of the IT Department, said the move was from older copper lines to fiber.

ICATS: A public hearing is set for Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in regard to Transportation Grants for Fiscal Year 2024. ICATS Director Bradley Johnson said supply issues have raised the cost of repairs to its current fleet and created problems in acquiring newer ones.

Mitchell Community College: A donation of two ambulances to Mitchell Community College for use in its EMT training program was approved.

Finance Department: The board approved a budget amendment for Mooresville Graded School District, which was awarded two Needs-Based School Capital Fund Grants in the amount of $615,750. One is for South Elementary School renovations in the amount of $540,750 and the other is for East Mooresville Intermediate School renovations for $75,000. According to the county, these grants were awarded in April 2022, and the school system is ready to draw down the funds.

Centralina Charter: The county approved the change from the Centralina Board of Delegates as its members had approved amendments to our organization’s charter. The purpose of these changes was to add language prohibiting private entities from having an interest in the organization’s earnings and financial assets.

Tax administration: Approved refunds and releases from August.