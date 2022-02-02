County Commissioners encourage feedback as it looks to future of Iredell County's infrastructure

Iredell County’s growth has come up from the south out of Charlotte and Mooresville, and with it, the need for infrastructure grows as well. With that in mind, it isn’t a surprise that an update from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Organization took up the majority of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

Travis Johnson and Neil Burke of the CRTPO addressed the county commissioners about its Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) for its entire planning area. Johnson and Burke updated the board on the draft for its 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan. In their presentation, they stated that of 240 projects submitted in Iredell County, 52 candidate projects in the region under the CRTPO made it into the 2050 plan. Burke however noted that 156 projects are involved once you count the ones already committed to by the North Carolina Department of Transportation within what it calls its fiscally constrained plan.

Of those, 27 are in Iredell County with $1.1 billion worth of investment, which translates to more than 30 miles of projects, according to the CRTPO, with the interchange at Interstates 40 and 77 in Statesville being the most notable. Within the county, 14 projects are in Mooresville, nine in Statesville, two in Troutman, and two elsewhere in Iredell.