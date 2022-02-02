County Commissioners encourage feedback as it looks to future of Iredell County's infrastructure

Iredell County’s growth has come up from the south out of Charlotte and Mooresville, and with it, the need for infrastructure grows as well. With that in mind, it isn’t a surprise that an update from the Charlotte Regional Transportation Organization took up the majority of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Travis Johnson and Neil Burke of the CRTPO addressed the county commissioners about its Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) for its entire planning area. Johnson and Burke updated the board on the draft for its 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan. In their presentation, they stated that of 240 projects submitted in Iredell County, 52 candidate projects in the region under the CRTPO made it into the 2050 plan. Burke however noted that 156 projects are involved once you count the ones already committed to by the North Carolina Department of Transportation within what it calls its fiscally constrained plan.
Of those, 27 are in Iredell County with $1.1 billion worth of investment, which translates to more than 30 miles of projects, according to the CRTPO, with the interchange at Interstates 40 and 77 in Statesville being the most notable. Within the county, 14 projects are in Mooresville, nine in Statesville, two in Troutman, and two elsewhere in Iredell.
Much of this is depending on funding from the state and federal governments, but the CRTPO said it does its best to plan for what it believes is needed and can be supported through that funding.
According to its website, the MTP outlines its goals and objectives, as well as addresses transportation-related issues, and impacts a 20-year minimum horizon. The MTP is federally-mandated and complies with the Statewide and Metropolitan Transportation Planning regulations issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners James Mallory encouraged the public to go to the CRTPO’s website, 2050MPT.org, to weigh in on projects to encourage the organization to prioritize them. Comments can also be emailed to email@CRTPO.org.
“Public input is an important part of the CRPTO prioritization process, and it does make a difference,” Mallory said.
Other agenda item
The board of commissioners unanimously approved an economic incentive up to $52,608 for Project Layer, which would benefit Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing as it looks to bring in additional machinery and improvements to its facility near the Statesville Regional Airport. KAM would be making a $4,785,000 investment over a three-year period according to its request. It said it would bring in at least 16 jobs.
