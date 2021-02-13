County commissioners begin process of setting budget priorities

Mallory said he didn't appreciate when a grant runs out that it is framed as a budget cut by the commissioners.

Commissioner Gene Houpe echoed those comments in saying, “You need a plan for it when the funds dry up,” in regard to the issue. Houpe said he isn't against having those positions, but like Mallory, he felt a county commission's job is to budget the money available, not to continue funding certain things once a federal or state grant no longer pays for it.

"If the funding stream is there, and if it is an important thing to the people of Iredell County that there are SROs in schools, if it is an important thing to the people of Iredell County that the parks be completed, or additional programming dollars be available, or to build out the fairgrounds, then we are going to have to have an additional revenue source," Mallory said. "And if the additional revenue source is there when we are able to do things that we say we don't have money for."

A new revenue stream would mean an increase in taxes, possibly the sales tax, according to Mallory. He said it was a matter of addressing how the county commissioners fund the things people tell them are important. The soonest a sales tax increase could come up for a vote is the next countywide election, which is in 2022.

