County commissioners begin process of setting budget priorities

As Iredell County commissioners look to the future and plan out their budgets, they're asking their departments to do the same when it comes to funding what the residents of the county are asking for. And for the residents to be willing to help fund the things they're telling the county they want.
“It will require folks with skin in the game, to play the game,” County Commission Chairman James Mallory said.
The county commissioners met Friday and Saturday for their winter planning retreat at the Iredell County Agricultural Center, with an eye on the laying out the county's budgeting priorities, among other issues.
When he said "skin in the game," Mallory was speaking in regards to the funding of school resource officers and other personnel that the sheriff's office and Iredell-Statesville Schools often pay for through grants. But, he said, it applies to planning as a whole for the upcoming budget.
In this case, it was one example of that Mallory and other commissioners said the county as a whole must decide what it values and how to make sure the funding is there for it.
"Hiring people, based on grant funding, when the grant runs out, you either have to have a plan to continue the program without those people, or you have to continue to fund those people out of your budget," Mallory said.
Mallory said he didn't appreciate when a grant runs out that it is framed as a budget cut by the commissioners.
Commissioner Gene Houpe echoed those comments in saying, “You need a plan for it when the funds dry up,” in regard to the issue. Houpe said he isn't against having those positions, but like Mallory, he felt a county commission's job is to budget the money available, not to continue funding certain things once a federal or state grant no longer pays for it.
"If the funding stream is there, and if it is an important thing to the people of Iredell County that there are SROs in schools, if it is an important thing to the people of Iredell County that the parks be completed, or additional programming dollars be available, or to build out the fairgrounds, then we are going to have to have an additional revenue source," Mallory said. "And if the additional revenue source is there when we are able to do things that we say we don't have money for."
A new revenue stream would mean an increase in taxes, possibly the sales tax, according to Mallory. He said it was a matter of addressing how the county commissioners fund the things people tell them are important. The soonest a sales tax increase could come up for a vote is the next countywide election, which is in 2022.
Mallory said the commission and the departments under its watch would need to do a better job of selling the idea of a tax increase if people want the commission to do more in regard to services and other projects within the county.
The 2020-21 budget for the county was $230,357,300, according to its website, with schools ($102,008,712), human services ($33,657,545), and public safety ($48,446,037) being its top expenditures. The current tax rate in the county is 53.75 cents per $100 and considered one of the lowest in the state.
Looking ahead
That was just one part of the issues discussed Saturday morning.
"This is the formal kickoff of our budget process. This is traditionally when we get the first glimpse of what we anticipate revenues to be," Mallory said.
Some of the projects the county looks to prioritize are a number of renovation projects that are ongoing at the Government Center in Statesville and also at the Government Center South in Mooresville. Both are located in older buildings that are being updated and remodeled for their current use.
Other projects include improvements and additions to the fairgrounds that the commission said could help give it more year-round appeal. Mallory said he hopes to work with others nearby, including Troutman, to leverage resources.
"Not only would it be there for the fair, but would be there for other regional events, and could be a major draw," Mallory said.
County Manager Beth Jones said she and others will now begin the process in earnest of setting a budget for the commission to approve. She said all departments had turned in their budget requests on Friday, but it also is a matter of making sure those fall in line with the commissioners' goals.
"That's why we have this retreat, so we can get good, solid directions as far as what their priorities are. The two biggest things we always look at are our personal and capital projects. Those are big-ticket items and we want the priorities set for that," Jones said.
Now that they have that, it's up to Jones to figure out what the county will fund and what ends up on the chopping block to arrive at a balanced budget.
