County commissioners approve security upgrades for Iredell-Statesville Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer.

Iredell-Statesville Schools requested $400,000 for the installation of the new security systems. It would add switches and internet cabling in areas where existing wiring needs to be updated in schools. The request for assistance from the county would be used to secure subcontractors to help with the installation of the system.

Tim Ivey, the school system’s chief technology, facilities, and maintenance officer, said the request would reduce the timeline from taking more than a year to finishing the job over the summer.

Ivey also requested the reestablishment of a annual security budget for schools so that funding would be dedicated each year to making security updates.

“I don’t want to create a system that leaves the security of our schools in a jeopardizing spot,” he said.

Ivey said the school shooting at Uvalde, Texas, showed there were some areas that could be improved in Iredell-Statesville Schools.

There was a little debate over the added costs, but the need was seen after the shooting that killed 21 people in Texas, including 19 students.

The commissioners approved the request for funds for the installation of additional security, up to $500,000, but the request for an additional security budget for Iredell-Statesville School was denied. Several members said that if there were specific projects or systems that could go toward security, they could be advocated for and be part of the school system’s regular budget.

The funds from the security system are considered more or less a loan to the school system, as the commissioners noted it will come out of future funds that had already been allocated for the system upgrades.

Other agenda items on the agenda included:

Budget approval: The $258.7 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was approved, with the current property tax rate of 53.75 cents per $100 valuation remaining unchanged. No one came to speak at the public hearing.

The budget of $258,704,675 is a $22,549,255 increase over the previous year.

ECOM: Discussion was sparked by Winbourne Consulting for Emergency Communications to have a governing board similar to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The board was suggested after a recent review of the department. Animal control would be added to the sheriff’s office governance board, while fire and EMS would have their own board.

The discussion for the Board of Commissioners focused on just how many people, and which particular groups, are represented as stakeholders. The specific details and how the changes to the sheriff’s board and the organizing of the EMS and fire board can be applied.

Chairman James Mallory said the board hopes to have “a finished product” ready for the next meeting in two weeks.

“It’s going to be a back-and-forth kind of thing,” Mallory said when explaining that it would be a process to make sure the county goes about the process in a way that is efficient and legal.

The county also moved forward with considering purchasing PulsePoint, a 911-connected mobile app that allows the public to view and receive alerts as to what calls first responders are responding to.

Iredell County Library: The Iredell County Public Library was approved to apply for a SLNC Bright Ideas Grant in the amount of $10,000 for “Resiliency Kits” for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. According to the library’s request, the funds will be used to purchase items to create 12 large group kits and 10 small library kits, plus LaunchPads. The large group kits will be used primarily for outreach to adult day cares, senior centers and group homes for adults. The small library kits will be available for checkout at the library.

2030 Horizon Plan: The commissioners approved a $210,240 request from the Iredell County Planning and Development Department with the assistance of the Purchasing Office and requested proposals from professional consultants to update the county’s 2030 Horizon Plan. There were four proposals, with the consultant firm Clarion Associates being recommended. Along with helping the county make the original plan, Clarion recently worked with Davidson, Mooresville, and Statesville on their comprehensive plans.

Sheriff’s office: $100,000 to appropriate additional revenue in the sheriff’s fund which records warrant and judgment collections and distributions.

Soccer charter: The county approved the N.C. Youth Soccer Association charter being transferred to IMPACT.

