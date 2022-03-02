County commissioners approve millions in economic incentives

That request came from Kandice Corza, of JK Corza Landscaping, to rezone a newly created parcel of land, approximately 2.28 acres, at the corner of Hickory Highway and Gilbert Road, from Single-Family Residential (R-20) to General Business Conditional District (GBCD). It was passed with the condition that the request aims to safeguard the surrounding homeowners while bringing an existing use into zoning compliance.

The motion passed unanimously.

Administrative agenda

The following items were passed during the meeting under a consent vote after debating in the pre-agenda meeting.

Grants for schools: The commissioners approved Mooresville Graded School District to apply for a Public School Capital Fund Grant in the amount of $3,232,500 with a match of $808,125 which will be paid from their capital outlay funds. This will provide improvements at South Elementary, Mooresville High School, Mooresville Middle School and East Mooresville Intermediate.

The funds will go toward roofing, window replacement, HVAC replacement, floor replacement, and other needs at the schools.