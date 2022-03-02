County commissioners approve millions in economic incentives

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a pair of economic incentives Tuesday night totaling roughly $12 million over the next seven years.
The first was for an economic development incentive of up to $7,920,815 over a seven-year period based on an investment up to $324,064,900 by Sherwin-Williams. The incentive comes from general revenues of Iredell County and in accordance with the Iredell County Industrial Incentive Policy.
Sherwin-Williams recently announced its plans to expand its operations in Statesville, which will also bring in added jobs.
The motion passed unanimously.
The second was for another economic development incentive for BestCo in the amount of $3,902,204 over a seven-year period based on the company’s investment of up to $177 million, stimulation of the local economy and the creation of employment opportunities. The BestCo facility’s expansion in Mooresville is expected to employ more than 1,000 people when completed, according to the company.
The motion passed unanimously.
Public hearing
Along with for economic incentives, the county commissioners held a public hearing for a rezoning request.
That request came from Kandice Corza, of JK Corza Landscaping, to rezone a newly created parcel of land, approximately 2.28 acres, at the corner of Hickory Highway and Gilbert Road, from Single-Family Residential (R-20) to General Business Conditional District (GBCD). It was passed with the condition that the request aims to safeguard the surrounding homeowners while bringing an existing use into zoning compliance.
The motion passed unanimously.
Administrative agenda
The following items were passed during the meeting under a consent vote after debating in the pre-agenda meeting.
Grants for schools: The commissioners approved Mooresville Graded School District to apply for a Public School Capital Fund Grant in the amount of $3,232,500 with a match of $808,125 which will be paid from their capital outlay funds. This will provide improvements at South Elementary, Mooresville High School, Mooresville Middle School and East Mooresville Intermediate.
The funds will go toward roofing, window replacement, HVAC replacement, floor replacement, and other needs at the schools.
Road abandonment: Another item was for the county to abandon the maintenance on a portion of SR 1208 (Gudger Road) by the NCDOT District Office. This comes as homeowners look at adding a privacy gate, which wouldn’t be allowed on a county road maintained by the state. The homeowners have initiated this request and have constructed a vehicular turnaround outside of the gated area that meets NCDOT standards, according to the county.
Library fees, grant: The Iredell County Library asked for permission to charge $20 for reserving a meeting room for up to four hours. The library said this was being done to reduce “no shows” and to generate additional revenue.
This comes as the library is converting another conference room into a computer lab, which was also part of the agenda on Tuesday.
The library asked the county to accept a State Library of North Carolina Adapting Technology Grant in the amount of $10,250. The funds will be used to purchase furniture to convert the upper level conference room into a dedicated computer lab, provide workstations to place public computers in the local history room, provide workstations for the visually enhanced public computers and provide additional study carrels throughout the library.
Replacing radios: The Finance Department requested approval to amend the American Rescue Plan Grant Ordinance to include replacing EMS radios, upgrading fire/Emergency Management radios, and cybersecurity upgrades. The costs will be $570,000 to replace EMS mobile and portable radios, $320,000 to upgrade fire/EM radios to include VIPER mandated features, and $80,245 cybersecurity upgrades for IT computer network.
In using ARPA funds, the county looks to alleviates expense in the General Fund FY23 budget.
