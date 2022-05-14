County Commissioner candidates share their views

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Richard Todd Carver

Education: MS Criminal Justice UNCC

Current employment: Mitchell Community College

Government experience: Retired Deputy Sheriff and served on Iredell-Statesville’s Board of Education

Family, civic associations: Member Top of the Lake Rotary

Why are you running for office?

I am running for County Commissioner to provide fair, balanced & conservative leadership to the Board. I believe we get a good return on our investment of tax dollars at this time. We are a destination for people to locate their businesses. This only happens with strong schools, safe communities and services the people desire. I believe in protecting farmland, encouraging business and controlling housing to the best of our abilities. We have to work together to make Iredell County a destination. Ronald Reagan once said, “you can get a lot accomplished, if you don’t care who gets the credit.” I am not running to advance myself, but rather my community.

As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte?

Our partnership with the Iredell County Economic Development Council is one of the best ways to attract businesses to our county. We need to understand this investment pays a return for the entire county. Growth is what has allowed us to maintain the standards we have while maintaining the current tax rate. Site development plans and economic incentives are the method by which counties compete for businesses. We cannot eliminate ourselves from consideration because we don’t like the rules of the game.

Do you believe the county can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

I do not foresee a tax hike in the near future, concerning the tax rate (53.75 cent). What is going to be a change is next year the county will conduct re-evaluation. Everyone has seen the property values increase in recent years all across the country. This will cause the effective or actual amount of tax to increase for almost everyone. It will be important to look closely at the re-evaluation and revenues to make sure we don’t have the rate too high when the new data become available. It is certainly possible the rate could go down, rather than up.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

Balancing services with growth will be the major challenge. The fairgrounds needs a significant investment to become a destination for the agricultural commerce. The State of North Carolina has gotten this project off the ground with a 5 million dollar investment. Iredell County will need to step up and do it’s part to create a facility we can all be proud of. We should be finding ways to further spread the word about what a great place Iredell county is to grow a business and raise a family. We do this when the County Commissioners are not on the RADAR. The drama some candidates would bring will detract from the work being done by so many to grow our communities.

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years?

These are responsibilities of the Board of Education, not the County Commission. Candidates who say the County Commissioners should be telling the Board of Education how to run schools demonstrate their lack of understanding the process. It would be the same as telling Sheriff Campbell how to run the Jail; it’s not in the wheel house of the County Commissioners. Commissioners should stick to their responsibilities: keeping an effective county government through the retention of our County Manager and the fiscal management of our tax dollars.

Cindy Haynes

Education: After graduating North Iredell High School, I attended the Davis Hospital School of Nursing in Statesville. In 1982, I completed my nursing training and passed the State Board to work as a Registered Nurse. Later, I earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

My resume includes employment at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham; Veterans Administration Medical Center in Salisbury; Tri-County Mental Health in Statesville; ASMO (occupation health nurse) in Statesville; Iredell-Statesville Schools (Exceptional Children’s School Nurse); and the State of NC (Nurse Investigator, DHHS/Health Service Regulation). During my last eleven years with the State of NC, I completed certifications from the Council on Licensure Enforcement and Regulation (CLEAR).

Current employment: As of last June 2021, I retired from the State of North Carolina. I am not currently employed at this time which will allow me to serve the people of Iredell County as a county commissioner without the responsibilities and constraints of a job. This will be my job ... serving you, Iredell County.

Government experience: I have various experience with regards to governmental issues. As an employee for the State of North Carolina, there are policies and protocols to learn and follow to ensure my work as a civil servant was done with integrity and fidelity. The investigations I conducted were subject for appeal with the potential for follow-up in court (Office of Administrative Hearings). Conducting an investigation as a neutral and unbiased party was imperative for a fair outcome.

Another experience dealing in governmental issues includes being elected to the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education in 2014. I represented Iredell County residents who lived in District 3. During my service as a school board member, I became very familiar with its policies and protocols, as well as the N.C. General Statutes governing school business. It was important to be available to the District 3 citizens, as well as to the teachers, parents, and students of all the Iredell-Statesville Schools ... gaining insight into their opinions of certain issues and giving feedback to fellow board members and the Superintendent.

Family, civic associations: My husband and I are members of Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville. We are members of the Bill Stewart/Dwaine Menscer Sunday School class at WABC. I’m a member of the Iredell County Republican Women and Republican Women of Lake Norman, as well as the North Carolina Federation of Republican Women.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: cindyhaynes.com (website), Cindy Haynes (Facebook)

Why are you running for office?

I have lived in Iredell County all of my life. I attended schools here...my daughters attended schools here. I’ve worked here. I attend church here. Iredell County is a wonderful place to live, work, and retire. The reason I am running for County Commissioner is because it is another way for me to serve the citizens of Iredell County, just as I have served those in my nursing career.

A candidate for office must have a record of civic and community involvement before deciding to seek any office, especially attempting to become the highest elected official in our county. I have the experience, the education, the knowledge, the passion and love for our county and I have a proven record of success.

As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte?

In my opinion, this is the main issue and biggest challenge for Iredell County. I’m not one to reinvent the wheel when we have a wheel in place. The county’s planning and development department developed such a plan. The 2030 Horizon Plan was adopted on September 15, 2009, and revised in November 2013. This was a collaborative and involved undertaking by the county with its municipalities. The plan promotes a formulated and realistic approach to growth.

As a county commissioner, I would ask for an update regarding the plan ... has it been sustained from its creation to present day; and any further updates or potential changes.

Do you believe the county can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

Historically our county has maintained lower taxes for its citizens and businesses. I believe our county government administrators and employees have been diligent and fiscally sound with their budgets and requests in serving the needs of Iredell County citizens.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

As I stated earlier, the biggest challenge is growth and development and how we guide this in the right direction (2030 Horizon Plan).

Another challenge we can tackle is the recent assessment of our Emergency Communications’ Center. As a nurse investigator for the State, many times I would investigate an allegation only to find issues that were “facility failures” instead of a failure of one employee or several employees. I believe this issue is fixable however will take time in addressing each of the findings and recommendations. As a county commissioner, I would request updates regarding the follow-up course of actions and results. The people of Iredell County (whether they are taxpayers, visitors, residents in nursing homes/assisted living homes, etc.) need to trust that in an emergency ... their calls will be answered appropriately and in a timely manner.

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years?

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners receive pending budget requests from the two school boards, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Mooresville Graded School District. Both district representatives present to the Board of Commissioners and field any questions that are asked regarding the budget requests. Based on the needs of the county and the revenues received, the Commissioners, along with county government management’s recommendations, decide how much monies each school district will receive for the upcoming year. Historically, approximately 50% of the county budget was designated to the schools (I-SS, MGSD, and Mitchell Community College).

The Board for each of the school districts has the authority to govern its educational entity per NC General Statutes and its own policies & procedures. It is my opinion that “controversial matters like book banning and mask mandates” should be managed by each school district. We saw that I-SS and MGSD managed the mask mandates in a different manner during the course of the pandemic.

Angela Wokatsch Matthews

Education: West Iredell High School, Bachelor of Arts Degree from Catawba College, CPA Certification

Current employment: Certified Public Accountant

Government experience: I have volunteered and provided services for many nonprofit organizations in and around Iredell County. Big Brothers Big Sisters, Miss Statesville Pageant, Yokefellow Ministries, & Iredell Christian Ministries. For more than 23 years I have been employed as the CPA for the Western District of N.C. Chapter 13 Bankruptcy office. This office reports directly to the Bankruptcy Court in Washington, D.C. This office was the first to have a formal written accounting manual. I authored that manual.

Family, civic associations: I am the mother of 3 children, Abby, Chanler & Camden. I have been actively involved in this community my entire life, whether it be volunteering or operating several small businesses. I believe in shopping and supporting our local small business owners. Our family attends Elevation Church and my youngest son attends Southview Christian School.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Facebook—Angela Wokatsch Matthews, Instagram—Angela Wokatsch Matthews

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Iredell County Commissioner because I believe there is a need for the board to have members with an economic and financial background. This board allocates our property tax revenue and determines where that money is spent. It is crucial to have a real understanding of the impacts these decisions make on our community. Many residents have expressed concerns and have questions regarding the functions our local government performs. It is time to be open & transparent with the taxpayers in Iredell.

As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte?

As a board, we answer first and foremost to the residents. It is important that we consider each individual when we make decisions regarding economic growth. My philosophy is “balanced growth.” Growth that is beneficial to all parties and will make our county better.

Do you believe the county can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

Yes, as a tax professional, I have additional ways to maintain or improve our revenue streams without increasing our county sales or property taxes. These methods have been successful in other counties, as well as other states.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

I see two major challenges for us here in Iredell County. The first being the management of our roads and the road construction. Mooresville has grown too quickly and the roads are not able to keep up. This will continue to be an issue as additional housing developments go up. We need to address this issue and find a better solution.

We also need to focus on our children. Our Parks & Recreation Department has suffered some setbacks in recent years and we need to spend some time working on ways to rebuild that department. Children need to be active and be involved in sports. This teaches them sportsmanship, leadership and most of all, gives them purpose. These children will be our future leaders and what we give them will determine the adults they become.

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years?

The Board of Commissioners are the highest level of authority in the county. Mask mandates are NOT laws. It is important that this Board understands and upholds the Constitution. I do NOT believe in book banning, however, I am opposed to pornography in any form in any of our schools. No child should go to school and have pornographic words or situations presented to them in any fashion. School is about learning to read, write, math, history & science. CRT & SEL have no place in any school curriculum. Parents should be responsible for handling any social issues that may arise as their child grows up, not a school system.

Brad Stroud Sr.

Education: Some college, multiple professional accreditations

Current employment: Retired U.S. Army Sr NCO (20 years active duty) Retired Veterans Advocate (20 years)

Government experience: U.S. Military, director Veteran Services, Past President and Board Member Trinity Fire and Rescue

Family, civic associations: Lifelong Iredell County Resident, Married, 4 children and 4 grandchildren all still local

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Facebook — BradStroudsr

Why are you running for office?

To provide Conservative, common sense leadership, support law enforcement and all emergency services, that will support balanced growth and continue to make Iredell County a premiere choice for all. Provide respectful and competent services to ALL Iredell County residents with respect and dignity.

As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte?

Work with our municipalities and work to try keep growth balanced and strategic placement of that growth to help keep taxes low.

Do you believe the county can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

Yes, with coordination and collaboration of all entities.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

Growth and infrastructure needs such as roads (NCDOT RELIANT).

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years?

I personally am PRO-Choice on masks and vaccines, I believe that the key is open, accurate and transparent sharing of information and better defined rules and procedures and defined authority of the related issues. ISS HAS a process for parents to use if there are materials that are in their opinion questionable and I believe that we must use that system and allow the material to be vetted by staff and provide a clear “Appeals” path if you are not satisfied with the findings.

Larry Payne

Education: I graduated from the University of North Carolina—Charlotte with a degree in Criminal Justice and Computer Engineering

Current employment: I own and operate both my businesses, Larry W. Payne Insurance Agency and Gold Leaf Cigar Lounge, out of Mooresville.

Government experience: I sat on the board of the C.W. Williams Community Health Center.

Family, civic associations: 32 degree Mason and Shriner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Website—www.larrypayne.org/, Facebook—www.facebook.com/PayneforIredellCommissioner

Why are you running for office?

As a native North Carolinian, I have seen how the changing political, social, and economic landscape has had a negative impact on local business owners and on the community as a whole. As a Christian, devoted husband and father, and constitutional conservative I feel called to step up and help my community; this is why I am running to be your next Iredell County Commissioner.

As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte?

Iredell County is key to the growth because it consistently ranks in the top 10 in several farming commodities including dairy, cattle, and hay. American agriculture production is important to the continued growth of the country.

Do you believe the county can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

Yes. It is important to continually evaluate government programs’ effectiveness and efficiency and make sure that they are being implemented in the most cost-effective ways. Additionally, we should continue to explore innovative solutions such as private-public partnerships that help share the total cost away from the government institutions.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

The of the largest challenges for Iredell is the exponential growth. We must be proactive, not reactive, in dealing with this growth. To do this we must support evidence-based incentives for economic development; and utilize current programs, such as Opportunity Zone Benefits, to benefit community and business developments across our county.

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years?

Many of the policies regarding education are subject to the administration and control of the school board and are not within the scope of the Commissioners. The Commissioners are responsible for helping secure grants and funding for the educational facilities.

Bert Connolly

Education: North Iredell High School, Wilkes Community College, Mitchell Community College, North Carolina Justice Academy

Current employment: Chief Deputy—Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

Government experience: Extensive government and budgetary experience, 28 years Law Enforcement.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Facebook: Bert Connolly for County Commissioner

Why are you running for office?

I’ve been involved with government for 28 years as an active law enforcement officer. As Iredell County continues to grow, our focus needs to be on this growth and how it is affecting the county we all live in. We cannot completely stop growth, but we need to plan better, think smarter, and actually listen to the citizens.

We need a commonsense approach to issues, not more bureaucratic red tape. Most of the politicians in Washington are career politicians and could care less about us Americans.

This is oblivious by the way Washington continues to derail the economy, just look at the price of groceries, gas, building cost, and other everyday items we have to purchase to live.

And by the way this was going on long before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Biden.

I can promise you that a commonsense approach will be brought to the board if I’m elected, and this is exactly why I am running for County Commissioner. As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte? Economic growth adds to the county tax base, therefore the entire county benefits from the increased tax base, so it’s not just one section of the county benefiting.

An example is a large company comes to Mooresville, Troutman or Statesville, the County along with the town/city they build in both get the benefit of the added tax base.

Do you believe the county can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

Yes, but we must have a diversified tax base, meaning residential, commercial, and industrial.

If we are only a residential community then the citizens have to drive too other cities to work, they only live here. We cannot continue to grow a proper tax base with only residential growth and the expanded services that are required with such growth.

Services are NOT cheap, nor are such things as schools costing 80 to 130 million dollars each. That’s why it is vitally important to promote commercial and industrial growth if we wish to maintain low taxes.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

Growth—With growth especially residential comes the demand for more County services, this is why it is vital to have a diversified blend of commercial and industrial growth as well.

Traffic—We all know this by the traffic congestion all over the county especially from I-40 south. Our growth continues to happen in the worst possible areas when it comes to our roadways. While the county doesn’t build roads nor widen them, we need to add some much-needed additional pressure on the state and all the ridiculous red tape delays related to roadway work.

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years?

The role of the County Commissioners to the school system is to provide local funding. The elected School Boards are responsible for the policy making of the school systems.

Therefore, the Schools Boards and County Commissioners are separate elected entities.

This doesn’t mean we cannot give advice and strategize on issues that come up.

Something I clearly do not agree with is the Governors ability to issue States of Emergency and Executive Orders that have no expirations or end until he sees fit. While legislation has been passed to curb the Governor’s powers, this will not take effect until 2023.

I would like to also note something, a little more of the Bible would go a long way!

Gene Houpe

Education: Bachelor degree in Criminology from Florida State University Graduate of Statesville High School

Current employment: Small Business Owner, Retired Law Enforcement Officer

Government experience: Currently serving in 3rd Term as a County Commissioner, seeking my 4th Term

Family, civic associations: Married with 5 children As a commissioner, I serve on 2 Task Forces: Education and Emergency Services. I also serves on numerous boards and committees. One of those is the Airport Commission, alongside Steve Johnson from the City Council.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to continue providing experience, leadership, and stability on the Board of Commissioners. We have one of the top counties in the state of NC. I want to continue making Iredell County one of the premier counties for people to live, work, and raise our families.

As the county grows from south to north, how does the county support economic growth in a way that doesn’t only benefit the areas closest to Charlotte?

We promote balanced growth. This means that we want the commercial and business growth to outpace the residential growth. This helps keep our property tax rate low for all citizens. We also look to promote commercial growth that will bring more jobs and better paying jobs for our citizens.

Do you believe the country can keep up or even expand services without a tax hike?

Yes, if we continue to have balanced growth and a stable economy.

What do you see as the biggest challenge for Iredell County in the next four years?

Continue to have balanced growth, work with the schools to ensure our graduates can meet the needs of business and industry’s employment needs, and continue supporting economic development.

What is the role of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners when it comes to education, particularly controversial matters like “book banning” and mask mandates that have dominated public comment periods over the past few years.

It is not the job of the county commissioners to run the schools. The Board of Commissioners mainly supports the schools’ capital or building needs. We work with the schools and the Sheriff to provide things like security measures such as School Resource Officers and camera systems. We have absolutely no authority to make or set policies for the schools. The School Board is an elected body that sets their policies based on the laws and mandates they must follow.

Editor’s Note: Candidates Richard Coleman and Laketha Bobish did not respond to the Record & Landmark’s questionnaire.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.