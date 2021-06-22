Council approves moving at-large elections to March of 2022

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the requirement for two minority-majority wards, Statesville would run the risk of going against the court order if the latest census data would require a district in the city to be changed.

The potential change in ward boundaries and the wait on census data created confusion for municipalities as they looked to the state for guidance. The concern in Statesville and in other places was how to hold an election on time without increasing the risk of legal challenges if boundaries were changed to reflect changes in the population within them.

The state’s General Assembly passed legislation earlier this month to address those concerns, moving district or ward elections into March while allowing municipalities to decide when to hold their at-large elections.

The Statesville City Council decided to keep the municipal elections together by pushing the at-large elections into next year. Several members of the city council said they hoped the move to March would increase turnout and help avoid possible confusion if the at-large elections had happened in November and then the ward elections were in March.

As far as the potential changes to the wards in Statesville, Iredell County Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher said they are waiting for the census data so that they can make any needed adjustments.