Council approves moving at-large elections to March of 2022

The Statesville City council voted 7-1 to move the city’s at-large elections to March 8 to keep the municipal elections together instead of splitting them into two separate election days. That means the city’s municipal elections will be the same day as the state’s primary elections next year.
With that, the city’s at-large elections for mayor and two council positions are pushed back until next year. Mayor Costi Kutteh and at-large Councilmen Steve Johnson and William Morgan will have their terms extended as the state and city wait for census data so they can potentially redraw districts depending on population changes.
Along with the at-large elections, Wards 2, 3 and 5 will be up for grabs as well.
The move comes after the state legislature passed Senate Bill 722, which allowed the state’s municipalities to determine for themselves when their at-large elections would be. Gov. Roy Cooper hasn’t signed it into law yet, but if he takes no action it will become law by June 26.
Why the wait?
In 1985, a court order declared Statesville violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which mandates that electoral district lines cannot be drawn to “improperly dilute minorities’ voting power.” For Statesville to comply with the court order, two of the city’s six wards are designed to contain a Black majority voting-age population. In Statesville, Ward Three and Ward Six are minority-majority.
With the requirement for two minority-majority wards, Statesville would run the risk of going against the court order if the latest census data would require a district in the city to be changed.
The potential change in ward boundaries and the wait on census data created confusion for municipalities as they looked to the state for guidance. The concern in Statesville and in other places was how to hold an election on time without increasing the risk of legal challenges if boundaries were changed to reflect changes in the population within them.
The state’s General Assembly passed legislation earlier this month to address those concerns, moving district or ward elections into March while allowing municipalities to decide when to hold their at-large elections.
The Statesville City Council decided to keep the municipal elections together by pushing the at-large elections into next year. Several members of the city council said they hoped the move to March would increase turnout and help avoid possible confusion if the at-large elections had happened in November and then the ward elections were in March.
As far as the potential changes to the wards in Statesville, Iredell County Board of Elections Director Becky Galliher said they are waiting for the census data so that they can make any needed adjustments.
“We will wait until we receive the new lines from the municipalities and the state. We will then implement those changes into our system. Hopefully, the changes that are made will not split any of our precincts. This results in manual changes for us and then it causes us to have multiple ballot styles within a precinct. That sometimes creates confusion for the voters as well,” Galliher said in an email. “Then we just proceed in preparing for our elections.”