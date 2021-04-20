Council approves Martin Marietta rezoning request

Statesville’s city council unanimously approved the rezoning request of Martin Marietta’s property around the quarry, but the hearing on the Special Use Permit involved with the property will continue on April 28 at 6 p.m.

The status of the land use will be discussed at that meeting. There are questions concerning whether the current land use policy would have to be amended to allow the changes Martin Marietta is requesting.

Martin Marietta requested that five pieces of property of the company be rezoned to become part of the current quarry operations. In addition to that request, the company asked the city for permission to move some of its equipment (crushing and screening machinery) within the property.

Ashley said the rezoning request didn’t expand its quarry pit into the five properties involved, but would allow Martin Marietta to move their other parts of its operations into those areas. The request would let the company move their buffer zones onto those properties and put freshwater and settling ponds on those parcels of land.