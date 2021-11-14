Cotton is interwoven with life in Iredell County

There was a popular song about cotton bolls which stated that when they got rotten, “you couldn’t pick very much cotton.” Well, the cotton bolls picture with this column don’t look rotten to me, but then, I’m no expert on cotton plants. I spotted these plants growing in two fields in the Cool Spring neighborhood, along Mocksville Highway, east of Statesville, near the intersection with Swann Road.
I surely would not want to spend hours under the sun, bent over, picking the cotton by hand in a field, nor picking the seeds out of the cotton matrix by hand, and neither would you. My wife tells me her late grandmother, Sallie Goodrum (Mrs. E.T. Christenbury), who grew up near Cornelius, spoke often to Judy of picking cotton by hand as a girl, as did her two sisters, Myrtie (Gillespie) and Ella (Robinson), and her brother, Worth.
A clever fellow named Eli Whitney gets the credit for inventing a device, an engine (or “gin”), that could pick out the seeds from the threads much quicker than doing it by hand, and so cotton became a leading crop in the South. Whitney patented this machine in 1794, although several other people were working on similar designs at the same time, as often happens with inventions.
It is ironic that Whitney’s machine, which took the stupefying drudgery out of picking out the seeds by hand, led to the planting of many more acres of cotton and making “King Cotton” the South’s premiere crop, making it even more valuable and requiring more hands to plant, tend and harvest it.
The picked raw cotton was ginned, baled, weighed and sold to textile mills in the North and was also sold to European markets, particularly cotton mills in England. In the 1870s and 1880s, someone had the realization that money and time could be saved by building textile mills here in the South near where the cotton was grown.
A century ago, here in Iredell County, throughout the piedmont and coastal plain of the two Carolinas as well as through much of the South, there were cotton mills. We were part of what was called “the Cotton Belt.” Two notably large mills were in located in Kannapolis and Gastonia. By the 1960s, the mills were producing blends with synthetics, not just cotton threads or cloth. Statesville had several textile mills, as did Mooresville.
Indeed, when I was growing up in Mooresville in the 1950s and 1960s, there were few families that did not have someone in their family who worked at the Mooresville Cotton Mill (later renamed Burlington Industries) or at the Cascade Mill or in the Chemspun Mill or Templon Mill on the N.C. 150 Bypass. Many of us worked in a cotton mill in the summer to pay for a college education. These textile mills were the largest employers in the county.
Today, a field of cotton growing in Iredell County is noteworthy, and cotton mills, which once produced millions of square yards of cotton and cotton-blend cloth, as well as miles of cotton thread, are now standing empty or are repurposed.
According to Laura Elmore, the Iredell County agricultural field crops agent, our county currently produces about 800 pounds of unprocessed cotton per acre and around 700 to 900 acres are planted in the county in cotton. Most of the county’s crop is grown north and east of Statesville. Cotton sells at around $0.75 per pound, giving a value of around $600 per acre.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”