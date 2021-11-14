Cotton is interwoven with life in Iredell County

There was a popular song about cotton bolls which stated that when they got rotten, “you couldn’t pick very much cotton.” Well, the cotton bolls picture with this column don’t look rotten to me, but then, I’m no expert on cotton plants. I spotted these plants growing in two fields in the Cool Spring neighborhood, along Mocksville Highway, east of Statesville, near the intersection with Swann Road.

I surely would not want to spend hours under the sun, bent over, picking the cotton by hand in a field, nor picking the seeds out of the cotton matrix by hand, and neither would you. My wife tells me her late grandmother, Sallie Goodrum (Mrs. E.T. Christenbury), who grew up near Cornelius, spoke often to Judy of picking cotton by hand as a girl, as did her two sisters, Myrtie (Gillespie) and Ella (Robinson), and her brother, Worth.

A clever fellow named Eli Whitney gets the credit for inventing a device, an engine (or “gin”), that could pick out the seeds from the threads much quicker than doing it by hand, and so cotton became a leading crop in the South. Whitney patented this machine in 1794, although several other people were working on similar designs at the same time, as often happens with inventions.