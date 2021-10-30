Costumed children bring treats to dogs in Reverse Trick or Treat

The Iredell County Animal Services building filled with Ghostbusters and princesses and young firefighters and cats of the human kind on Friday afternoon. In a Reverse Trick or Treat event, the animal shelter saw about 75 children plus adults roam through the hallways, handing out treats to excited puppies and dogs, then playing with cats and kittens in their area.
Tracy Dixon, foster and volunteer coordinator and public outreach coordinator for the Iredell County Animal Services, and the staff and volunteers had been planning this event since September. It’s the first event of its kind for most of this staff — and it was a huge success.
Volunteers had stuffed 100 candy bags to give to the children as they exited the adoptable dog area before they went to visit in the cat and kitten area.
The event was not only fun for visitors, staff and volunteers alike, but also offered a glimpse of what the shelter offers — and other services people can access there.
“We talked to people today a lot about our rabies clinics, which are the second Tuesday of every month,” Dixon said. “We’re hoping to maybe instill an interest in somebody that possibly would want to come and volunteer or foster. We didn’t want to decorate because we wanted them to see the shelter as it is; we wanted them to be the decoration.”
The shelter is the only one in the county that does not turn away any dogs or cats.
“We take strays, we take in owner surrenders, we take in euthanasia authorization,” Dixon said. “If it is a stray, we hold it for 72 hours so if I am missing my dog, I know exactly what breed to put in and it will do a search and if it is here, it will alert me. Our hope is that people will start getting their pets microchipped because we can scan and call them right away. “
An owner surrender gets an immediate intake exam, health check and behavior assessment. Dixon points out there are many reasons a person may surrender a dog or cat, including a life change or lost family member. There can be a wait time for owner surrender as the shelter needs to have room to house the animal before bringing it into the facility.
All animals are vetted and behavior tested. After the behavior assessment, it is determined if they can be adopted, or if they need to go to a rescue or foster for a little more time to work with their behavior.
Right now, the shelter has 38 animals out for foster — two dogs and the rest are cats or kittens. In the summer, in what is generally referred to as kitten season, they would have 80 or 90 cats and kittens out with fosters. Since August, the shelter has also had a “weekend getaway” program in which dogs get to go for the weekend to a home to get into a different environment. This not only helps the animal get a fun break, but also allows the staff to assess it in a different setting.
“Since we have started that program, each dog who has participated has been adopted within 30 days,” Dixon said. Letters outlining these experiences show up on the shelter’s Facebook page.
Right now, the shelter is holding a $5 adoption event, which will run through next Friday, and includes dogs and cats. Several of the cat cages had sponsored adoption cards by the end of Friday’s event and some of the animals had been adopted by the trick-or-treating crowd.
Dixon credited the success of the event — and of the shelter overall — to those putting it on.
“This staff here — I cannot say enough good things,” she said. “These people live, breath and eat animal care. They love on these dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, mules, it doesn’t matter what it is. I’ve never seen a collective group in the same spot that is more passionate than these people.”
Still, they could use a little extra help.
“We can always use volunteers and fosters.”
If interested in filling out an application to be a volunteer or foster, visit https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/158/Volunteer-Information. For more information on adoptable pets currently at the shelter, visit https://www.co.iredell.nc.us/152/Adoptions.