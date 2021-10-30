Costumed children bring treats to dogs in Reverse Trick or Treat

The shelter is the only one in the county that does not turn away any dogs or cats.

“We take strays, we take in owner surrenders, we take in euthanasia authorization,” Dixon said. “If it is a stray, we hold it for 72 hours so if I am missing my dog, I know exactly what breed to put in and it will do a search and if it is here, it will alert me. Our hope is that people will start getting their pets microchipped because we can scan and call them right away. “

An owner surrender gets an immediate intake exam, health check and behavior assessment. Dixon points out there are many reasons a person may surrender a dog or cat, including a life change or lost family member. There can be a wait time for owner surrender as the shelter needs to have room to house the animal before bringing it into the facility.

All animals are vetted and behavior tested. After the behavior assessment, it is determined if they can be adopted, or if they need to go to a rescue or foster for a little more time to work with their behavior.