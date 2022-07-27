Costi Kutteh earns fifth term as mayor of Statesville

Mayor Costi Kutteh will keep that title for another four years after winning his fifth term Tuesday, besting Brian Summers in the head-to-head race.

“I’m thankful to the citizens for having confidence in the direction of the city and the way that we’re prepared to go in the future,” Kutteh said. “I feel that we’re stronger when we work together than when we tried to tear one another apart and I look forward to serving all the people, of every walk of life, and every part of our community for the balance of this term.”

Kutteh received 1,677 votes (58.53%) compared to for Summers 1,188 (41.47%). The two were the top vote-getters in May’s election that featured seven candidates, and Summers finished close enough to request the runoff. With the smaller field, Kutteh was able to expand his lead from 252 votes in May to nearly double that with a 489 margin once the votes were tallied Tuesday night.

Kutteh said he is ready for his fifth term and encourages anyone with concerns about the city to reach out and communicate with City Hall to both let him know what issues they might have, as well as to find out what the city is doing to address them.

For Summers, he said he plans to continue to speak out on issues in various forums and hopes to push for what he changes in the city.

“I first want to thank the 1,188 voters who ventured to trust me with their vote,” Summers said. “To Mayor Kutteh, thank you for keeping your word. It is our democratic process and the highest honor to run for public office in my hometown. Tomorrow is a new day, and we all are gifted with the talent to serve.

“I’m here to stay in Statesville.”