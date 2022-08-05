Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries

Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall.

Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m.

Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell.

Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said people are welcome to drive their cars and park and socialize or to drive through and drop off donations of food or cash.

The club, which organized in 1973, has a long history of supporting nonprofits, but the relationship with Matthew 25 is a long-lasting one. Edmonds said the main reason the club throws its support to Matthew 25 is because the organization is locally run and provides assistance to people in northern Iredell County.

Matthew 25 was founded in 2007 to provide assistance in northern Iredell County and was a result of a group of Harmony-area churches teaming up to help those in their community with food, clothing and other basic needs.

The relationship with the club, she said, has meant being able to buy food with the cash donations and stock shelves with the canned food that the club brings in.