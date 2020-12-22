Corvette Club toy drive exceeds expectations, provides Christmas for more than 140 children

Matthew 25 manager Mandy Howell called the Statesville Corvette Club angels on earth.

She said the club raised more than $12,000 as well as a trailer full of toys and bicycles for children in the northern Iredell County communities.

“The toy drive was awesome,” Howell said.

The Corvette Club hosted the toy drive at Signal Hill Mall. The club holds a car show and takes up donations at its annual Christmas party to benefit Matthew 25, a clothing and food ministry in Harmony that provides for people in the northern end of the county.

Due to COVID-19 the car show and Christmas party did not happen so the idea of hosting a drive-thru cruise-in was born, and on Dec. 13, the club members gathered in the mall parking lot to collect donations and toys.

Howell said the event exceeded expectations and, now, thanks to the Statesville Corvette Club and members of the community, Christmas will be brighter for Matthew 25 and its clients.

Howell expressed appreciation to the Corvette Club and its leadership.