Corvette Club toy drive exceeds expectations, provides Christmas for more than 140 children

Matthew 25 manager Mandy Howell called the Statesville Corvette Club angels on earth.
She said the club raised more than $12,000 as well as a trailer full of toys and bicycles for children in the northern Iredell County communities.
“The toy drive was awesome,” Howell said.
The Corvette Club hosted the toy drive at Signal Hill Mall. The club holds a car show and takes up donations at its annual Christmas party to benefit Matthew 25, a clothing and food ministry in Harmony that provides for people in the northern end of the county.
Due to COVID-19 the car show and Christmas party did not happen so the idea of hosting a drive-thru cruise-in was born, and on Dec. 13, the club members gathered in the mall parking lot to collect donations and toys.
Howell said the event exceeded expectations and, now, thanks to the Statesville Corvette Club and members of the community, Christmas will be brighter for Matthew 25 and its clients.
Howell expressed appreciation to the Corvette Club and its leadership.
“Thank you to Jerry Lyndon and Bucky Edmonds for working so hard to pull off the toy drive for our clients' children,” she said. “Also huge thank you to our volunteers who already do so much for helping bag and hand out the toys to our community.”
Howell said thanks to the Corvette Club and several other donors, Matthew 25 was able to provide Christmas presents to more than 140 children who otherwise would have done without.
“Let me tell you what God did. He used some angels on Earth in the form of the Corvette Club of Statesville and many of their supporters and car enthusiasts in the community,” she said.