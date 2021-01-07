Coronavirus vaccine rollout underway in Iredell County

The line of cars headed to Hebron Baptist Church in Statesville stretched a half-mile on Thursday morning as hundreds were scheduled to get the first of two doses of the vaccine for the coronavirus.
"I'm thrilled to be safer. I'm excited to be getting the vaccine," Mary Davis said. "I hope I get my second shot in three weeks without delay. That they get everything organized and everybody back."
Davis was in the Iredell County Health Department's 1A group, which includes high-risk health care workers, first responders, and individuals 75 and older.
Some were excited to receive the vaccine while others were just prepared to wait as long lines were expected. At least one couple packed a bag of snacks in their car, but the line of vehicles moved relatively quickly the circled around Hebron.
Megan Redford, the health department's public information officer, said Hebron was chosen for a number of reasons, including the fact it had been used as a testing site earlier this year.
The vaccinations took place outside of the church, with most people remaining in their car as the first dose of the 0.5 milliliter Moderna vaccine was administered. Once administered, recipients are observed for 15 minutes to watch for any adverse reactions.
Redford said the health department administered 500 doses the previous day in Mooresville and expected 500 more to be given out on Thursday at the site in Statesville.
She asked for patience as their supply of the vaccine was limited and they typically have "a few days" notice before it is delivered and prepared.
"We want the community to know this isn't a one and done thing. We will be continuing this on a weekly basis until the community is vaccinated," Redford said.
Currently, Redford said they expect to vaccinate 500 people a day, twice a week, but that could change depending on the allotment of the vaccine the health department receives in the future.
Redford said with the 1A group, individuals were contacted beforehand to ask if they wanted the vaccine and the department reached their capacity quickly. In the future, however, Redford said the department will be getting the word out through their website local media where and when later vaccination sites would be scheduled. For now, the 1A group will be the ones receiving the vaccine until the department believes they've vaccinated enough of the community before moving on to lower-risk groups.
The lines are expected to remain long for now, but it's the first in many steps to getting the coronavirus under control in Iredell County.
