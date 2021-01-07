Coronavirus vaccine rollout underway in Iredell County

She asked for patience as their supply of the vaccine was limited and they typically have "a few days" notice before it is delivered and prepared.

"We want the community to know this isn't a one and done thing. We will be continuing this on a weekly basis until the community is vaccinated," Redford said.

Currently, Redford said they expect to vaccinate 500 people a day, twice a week, but that could change depending on the allotment of the vaccine the health department receives in the future.

Redford said with the 1A group, individuals were contacted beforehand to ask if they wanted the vaccine and the department reached their capacity quickly. In the future, however, Redford said the department will be getting the word out through their website local media where and when later vaccination sites would be scheduled. For now, the 1A group will be the ones receiving the vaccine until the department believes they've vaccinated enough of the community before moving on to lower-risk groups.

The lines are expected to remain long for now, but it's the first in many steps to getting the coronavirus under control in Iredell County.

