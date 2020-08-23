Coronavirus precautions complicate caring for loved ones. One Statesville family asks if less stringent policies are needed

The death of Tonia Ball wasn't easy on her family as it is evident in the emotion that still remains in their voices when they talk about the family's matriarch. They wonder if she could still be with them if only they had been allowed more access to her and to advocate more directly for her care while she was in the hospital before she passed away in June. They believe their knowledge of her particular health conditions were critical to caring for her.

"We had the missing puzzle piece," Liz Ball said.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that isn't as easy as it sounds. For the Iredell Health System, they have to balance out each patients' needs with the collective good of the hospital.

"Although we understand the emotional toll visitor restrictions place on patients, family, and friends, we also recognize that our sickest patients are in the critical care units. Hence, we have to maintain a high standard of infection control so as to not expose them to any other infections that could come from within or from outside visitors," Dr. Robert Aryeetey, Infectious Disease Specialist said. While he wasn't speaking directly to the Ball family's case due to HIPPA laws, his view is the flip side of the coin when it comes to handling patient care while the coronavirus continues to spread.

The policies in place at Iredell Memorial Hospital are understandable precautions against a virus scientists are still grappling to fully understand. But for families like the Balls, there will remain "What if?" questions as they remember their mother who passed away at the age of 78.