Coronavirus precautions complicate caring for loved ones. One Statesville family asks if less stringent policies are needed

The death of Tonia Ball wasn't easy on her family as it is evident in the emotion that still remains in their voices when they talk about the family's matriarch. They wonder if she could still be with them if only they had been allowed more access to her and to advocate more directly for her care while she was in the hospital before she passed away in June. They believe their knowledge of her particular health conditions were critical to caring for her.
"We had the missing puzzle piece," Liz Ball said.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that isn't as easy as it sounds. For the Iredell Health System, they have to balance out each patients' needs with the collective good of the hospital.
"Although we understand the emotional toll visitor restrictions place on patients, family, and friends, we also recognize that our sickest patients are in the critical care units. Hence, we have to maintain a high standard of infection control so as to not expose them to any other infections that could come from within or from outside visitors," Dr. Robert Aryeetey, Infectious Disease Specialist said. While he wasn't speaking directly to the Ball family's case due to HIPPA laws, his view is the flip side of the coin when it comes to handling patient care while the coronavirus continues to spread.
The policies in place at Iredell Memorial Hospital are understandable precautions against a virus scientists are still grappling to fully understand. But for families like the Balls, there will remain "What if?" questions as they remember their mother who passed away at the age of 78.
An active, Scrabble-loving, bocce ball-playing grandmother
The Ball family's story began before June 5th when they called the hospital as they had cared for their mother for years. Shelley Ball described Tonia as a caregiver as Shelley herself dealt with cancer since 1986, but she has been cancer-free since 1987 and Tonia was her caregiver for some of that time. In recent years, however, the roles had reversed as Shelley was leading the way in taking care of Tonia. The family matriarch had once been an active, Scrabble-loving, bocce ball-playing grandmother, but her bout with polymyositis, among other issues, was taking its toll. Through it all, however, Tonia was always a positive woman according to her family.
But on June 5th, that's when they had to call for an ambulance. Tonia's condition made taking pills a perilous proposition and on that night, she aspirated on one. Shelley had tried giving her mother inhaler and nebulizer treatments, but it wasn't enough. The family had worried since the pandemic started about keeping her out of hospitals since isolation protocols were in place, but they knew that concern had to be ignored now.
"We were looking at life and death," Lane Ball said.
Tonia was sent to the intensive care unit at Iredell Memorial Hospital and would be administered a test for the coronavirus. At first, the Balls said they were told it would be a 45-min test, but later were informed it would take at least 24 hours to get the results.
"45 minutes turned into 48 hours which turned into 96 hours," Liz Ball said.
The hospital said they don't have a set time for how long a test will take due to a number of factors they said are out of their control. Either way, Shelley was grateful for being able to hug her mother before she was taken back into a critical care unit. It was heartbreaking for Shelley as she found out the next morning that she wouldn't be allowed to visit Tonia while she was in the CCU while they were waiting for the results of the coronavirus test.
Shelley said she helped her mother get into a position to swallow a pill or eat certain foods, a concern for the Ball family as she couldn't have visitors in isolation while waiting for the COVID test results. They had faith in the doctors but wanted to be able to advocate for her more directly. The Ball family said doctors didn't think she had COVID-19.
Unfortunately, her health wasn't improving and the Balls felt like the added stress of separation wasn't helping.
"Each day, her voice got weaker and weaker. Shelley said 'I just feel like she's slipping away from us. We were trying to do everything we could, knowing that she was in there, and knowing we, or at least one person, needed to be there,'" Lane Ball said. "It just felt like we couldn't get beyond the policy."
On June 7, they arranged a meeting with the nursing supervisor and Tonia's doctors to address their concerns with her being isolated. Shelley said she would sign any waiver, wear any protective clothing, or do whatever it took to be with her. Ultimately, the hospital said that couldn't happen. But that day Tonia choked while trying to eat breakfast in her bed. For the Balls, they believe this was a critical moment where Shelley could have helped. It had been a concern for them but also was a predicament for Tonia. To get over pneumonia she would need sustenance beyond what an IV would provide. The antibiotics that were needed to fight pneumonia didn't help with Tonia's appetite, either.
Finally, though, on Tuesday, the COVID test came back negative. Tonia would be sent back down the CCU where her family could see her.
"It was just precious time I could be with her," Shelley said.
Saying goodbye
While the negative COVID-19 test meant Tonia wouldn't be isolated anymore, her health had been deteriorated, but there were some positive signs. The hospital said she would be moved from the CCU to the first floor of the hospital on June 10. This meant more visitation hours for the Ball family. There were concerns with Tonia wearing a continuous positive airway pressure therapy mask, also known as a CPAP mask, as she wouldn't have Shelley or another family member with her. Shelley said in the emergency room she had helped convince her mother to keep it on. But the nurse on hand also said she couldn't force Tonia to wear it, either.
This was another moment where the Ball family wondered if always having a member of the family with her would have made a difference.
"I knew it would make a difference, but I didn't expect it to make her decline as she did," Shelley said. "This was supposed to be a good day. I was so excited to talk to her and I turned the corner and my heart just dropped," Shelley said. Tonia would squeeze Shelley's hand, but soon her mother would be moved back up to CCU.
The Ball family knew Tonia was in decline but didn't know the degree. Still, they were meeting with palliative care and had limited options and worried some of the choices could make any remaining time with her harder to communicate. The Ball family hoped she would rally and they could make a decision from there. Tonia's husband of 56 years, Bill Ball, saw her in CCU for the first time since she was admitted. When Tonia was taken out of the ambulance at the Gordon Hospice House, Lane said and that was the first time he had seen her since the ordeal started.
"Her eyes opened so wide when she saw Lane," Shelley said. "She got her arms around him and was hugging him."
Time was short as the morphine she was administered would put her into a more relaxed but less coherent state. Despite the limited time, Lane, Bill, and Shelley were grateful for the moment with their mother.
"God is so good. She knew all three of us were there," Shelley said. "It was a sweet, sweet time with her."
Lane said the family read from the Bible, played music, and laid hands on her and prayed over her. But the family knew her time on Earth was coming to an end.
Tonia passed at 9:50 a.m. on June 12.
Healthcare in the midst of a pandemic
The Ball family said it has no ill will towards Iredell Memorial Hospital, the Iredell Health System, or the doctors and nurses involved in Tonia's care. But they felt that the role of families in the process was being undervalued and feel like they could have prevented their mother’s death had they been allowed to be closer and advocate more for her.
The Iredell Health System declined to talk specifics with Tonia Ball's care due to HIPPA laws but were willing to explain how its handling visitation and patient advocacy during the pandemic. Meagan Kowalski, Spokesperson for Iredell Health System said that while the hospital has options when it comes to COVID-19 testing, national shortages of testing materials, and an increased volume in tests being administered, it never guarantees how quickly a test result will come back.
"Hospitals are doing the best they can. Hopefully, when there is an improvement in testing turnaround times — which is currently a nationwide problem — we will be able to get ‘suspected’ COVID-19 patients out of respiratory isolation sooner to allow visitation per hospital protocol," Aryeetey said.
As far as visitations go, there are a number of hurdles the hospital must deal with.
"Changing visitation policies is among one of the hardest things we have had to do during this pandemic. These decisions were not easy and took many, many days of research and discussion to make. Ultimately, the safety of our patients and staff is our number one priority, and, unfortunately, in a global pandemic, restricting visitors is one of the best ways we can help keep everyone safe," Kowalski said.
"As a community hospital, we firmly believe that family is an important part of the healing process. Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, family members visited patients in the hospital regularly at their leisure. For some time it has been our policy to be as lenient with visitation policies as possible, because we understand the need to be with loved ones, especially during what is often some of the most challenging times of a person’s life, no matter the person’s age. Our staff strives to put themselves in the shoes of the patients they care for, and to empathize with those who come to visit those patients. We often hear that our staff become like family to many while they are in our care." Kowalski said.
For the Ball family, they wondered if there was a way to change the policy to allow families to have more access to their ailing family member.
"We're not vindictive, we're not bitter," Shelley said. The Ball family said they didn’t want other families to feel like they did. They said they hoped hospitals would find exceptions for families in situations like their mother was in. Lane said that the love and personal care that families can help provide is an important piece. They believe she would still be there with them if the policy had allowed a family member to stay by their mother’s side the whole time.
"It's causing stress, for the families and the patients," Lane said. "It's policy over patients."
It's understandable that the Ball family wants more access for visitors even in a pandemic, but for Iredell Memorial Hospital and other healthcare providers, there aren't any easy fixes. For families, there will always be questions and wondering if it could have played out differently.
