The other evening Judy said she didn’t want to fix supper, but wanted me to get some supper from a restaurant. I asked her if she had any particular cuisine or dish in mind.

“Some barbecue would be good,” she replied. Barbecue, prepared correctly (Lexington style), as you know, is almost always good.

Judy went on to specify that she wanted a regular-sized chopped barbecue sandwich with the red (rather than the white) slaw, and a small pasta salad from a ‘cue place across N.C. 115 from the State Employees Credit Union.

As I walked through the door leading into our garage, Judy said to make sure to get a few hushpuppies for our Scottish terrier, Nessie Grace. I strongly suspect that since Scottie dogs are native to Scotland, Nessie’s ancestors probably hailed from southern Scotland. The dog really likes hushpuppies and similar foods with cornmeal in them, such as cornbread and livermush.

Livermush, as you probably know, was one of the by-products of hog butchering. The basic staples of colonial Southern cuisine were dishes derived from corn, dishes from the hog, and dishes consisting of an admixture of the two. Corn could be grown almost anywhere and hogs could be raised almost anywhere. Corn yielded cornbread, corn-on-the-cob, hominy, grits, cornmeal and cornmeal mush. Surplus corn, I have heard, was sometimes made into a profitable non-spoiling product called “cornlikker.”

The noble hog yielded livermush, bacon, fatback, country ham, ribs, porkchops and other meatstuffs. If you had some salt, a good corn crop and a litter of hogs, you could probably make it through the winter.

As a child, I remember my grandfather, O.C. Stonestreet Sr., and my father enjoying cornbread crumbled into a glass of cold sweet milk, or, better yet, into a glass of cold buttermilk. I sometimes partook of this delicacy also. Papaw, who passed away in 1959, had a noteworthy café on South Main Street in Mooresville and so could have had about anything he wanted to eat, but often enjoyed the simple fare of cornbread and milk.

I asked Judy if she had similar memories and she replied in the affirmative, saying how she particularly remembered the men in her family enjoying milk with crumbled cornbread. Her grandfather, Robert Hoyle Newton, was a loom-fixer in the Mooresville Cotton Mills (later Burlington Mills) on South Main Street in Mooresville. A loom-fixer, I understand, was the highest paid hourly employee in a cotton mill and Hoyle’s wife, the former Stella Mae Sherill, and he had eight children, one of whom was Judy’s father, Cecil, to feed at home. Dishes based on corn and pork products were not unknown in the Hoyle Newton home.

I would go so far as to assume that Hoyle and Stella probably raised their own chickens and hogs and butchered their hogs in the fall when the weather got frosty. The same story pretty much goes for my grandfather, O.C. Stonestreet Sr., the oldest of eight children raised on a farm in Surry County. His wife, my grandmother, was Hettie Jerelia Hinson, a farm girl from the area near Beulah Baptist Church in western Iredell.

I would note that there are not too many girls named “Stella Mae” or “Hettie Jerelia” these days.

Getting back to the corn crop for a moment: cornbread was not prepared like most other breads, but was baked in a cast iron frying pan that had been greased with bacon fat. The resulting loaf was known as a “pone.”

I looked up the word “pone.” One source says the word probably entered English as a corruption of a Native American word meaning “baked.” Furthermore, a “corn pone” was sometimes “a biscuit-sized loaf of cornbread usually cooked in a round cast iron pan.”

I asked Judy about her grandparents and told her what I was pondering for this column, that is, pork products and corn products.

She, God bless her Southern heart, fried up some livermush and made me a pone (pan) of cornbread for breakfast Saturday morning, the sixth of May. I poured myself a tall glass of cold, sweet milk and crumbled a wedge of cornbread into it. And that and the crispy livermush and two cups of coffee with chicory were what I had for breakfast Saturday.

That same morning, over in London in the United Kingdom, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George Windsor was crowned as King Charles III. Charles (or “Charlie,” as I call him) and I are near the same age, with him being my junior by almost a year. I have followed his career with interest. Judy and I watched the ceremonies on TV.

I wondered what His Majesty had had, if anything, for breakfast; perhaps a very British cup of tea and a scone. I would not think he would have partaken of anything very heavy what with the day that was planned for him, still, he would need some food in order to “keep calm and carry-on” and something in the belly could be a source of royal strength. I’ll bet he didn’t have what I had for breakfast.

Lucky me; I had coffee with chicory — two cups — and two slices of crispy, fried livermush and a glass of sweet milk with crumbled crunchy cornbread in it. Had H.M. King Charlie been there, he and Camilla could have had some of this less-than-royal, but still tasty, fare also. And had you been there, Dear Reader, you could have had some, too. After all, my royal consort, Queen Judy, knows how to make cornbread and how to fry livermush fit for a king.