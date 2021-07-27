Copper Creek bluegrass band to perform at Wilkes Heritage Museum

The Wilkes Heritage Museum, 100 E. Main St., Wilkesboro will feature bluegrass band Copper Creek on Saturday as part of the the Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival.

The museum will be open Saturday for the same hours as the festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no museum admission fee during the event, but donations are appreciated.

Copper Creek will perform from 2-4 p.m. in the museum auditorium. The band consists of Kathy Shirilla, lead and harmony vocals; Chip Wiles, dobro; Robbie Russell, lead and harmony vocals and guitar; Bill Scarpa, lead and harmony vocals and lead guitar; Jim Sturdivant, bass and harmony vocals; and Brad Huggins, banjo.

The museum is partnering with the Wilkes County Public Library, Wilkes Art Gallery and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, to present the performance.

Festival visitors can learn about the history of Wilkes County by taking self-guided tours of the museum, Old Wilkes Jail and Capt. Robert Cleveland log home. The museum is in the old Wilkes County Courthouse, built in 1902.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For information, call 336-667-3171 or visit on Facebook at facebook.com/Wmuseum.