Cooperative Extension to host pressure canning lid testing clinics
Cooperative Extension to host pressure canning lid testing clinics

The Iredell County Cooperative Extension Service is conducting two pressure canning lid testing clinics in June.

The clinics are scheduled for June 3 at Fort Dobbs Hardware, 406 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, and Lowry’s Livestock Feed, 3204 Harmony Highway, Harmony, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the clinics, gaskets (seals) and valves also will be checked. Bring the lid of your presto-type dial-gauge canner. There is no charge for this service.

Testing is also available by appointment at the Cooperative Extension office.

For more information, contact Andrea Sherrill at andrea.sherrill@ncsu.edu or 704-878-3157.

