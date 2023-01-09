Cool Springs VFD presents awards to its members

The Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards dinner Saturday, acknowledging those firefighters who stood out among their peers and community.

The department presented the following awards:

Most training hours — Tyler Clodfelter

Most calls answered — Ryan Franklin

Danny C. Webster Rookie of the Year — Chad Cooley

Randy Jones First Responder of the Year — Brittany Loftin

David A. Cline Firefighter of the Year — Ryan Franklin

C. Maurice Jenkins Officer of the Year — Jonathan Teague

Sonny Johnson Outstanding Service Award — Chris Owen

Nine members of the department were recognized for 150 or more training hours. They are Wyatt Adkins, Alaina Carper, Tyler Clodfelter, Chad Cooley, Chrystal Cooley, John Fletcher, Bradley Luther, Chris Owen and Anna Saxton.

Five years of service awards were presented to Bradley Luther, Wyatt Gibson and Duncan Dunavent. Anna Saxton was recognized for achieving firefighter 2 certification.