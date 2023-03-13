Cool Spring Ruritan is hosting its annual Community Ham Day Breakfast on Saturday from 6:30-10 a.m.

Come enjoy breakfast with the Cool Spring Ruritan Club. All proceeds go to the club’s annual scholarship fund. The club gave out $6,500 in scholarships in 2022.

There will be ham and sausage plates with eggs, biscuits and grits with drinks. Ham, sausage and livermush biscuits will be available at $2 each.

Donations will be accepted for the plates. Carry-outs will be available. The club is at 1414 Old Mocksville Road. For more information, contact Billy Hobbs at 704-437-1062.