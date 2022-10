Cool Spring Ruritan Club is hosting a community ham and sausage day from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Plates are by donation and include livermush, eggs, juice and coffee. Biscuits are $2.

The club is at 1414 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville.

Proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for students in Iredell County. This year, the club gave out $3,500 in scholarships.