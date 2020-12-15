Cool Spring Ruritan continues giving to the community

The season of giving is something the Cool Spring Ruritan Club doesn’t just observe at Christmas.
Throughout the year, the club provided support to the community and the people living in it through donations of digital thermometers to teachers at Cool Spring Elementary School, awarding seven scholarships to local students, donating money for the school to provide lunch and snacks to children or hosting a blood drive earlier this year.
During the Christmas meeting, the club also discussed their $500 gift to a cancer patient and agreed to donate another $500 to help another member of the community dealing with medical issues.
But the Christmas season was behind the most recent act of giving by the club. The club adopted three families from Cool Spring Elementary, and club board member Judy Athey took the $300 provided by the club to buy clothing and toys for the five children in the three families. The club also gave a frozen turkey to each family.
Debie Davis, chairman of the Ruritan Convention, said helping people and making the community a better place to live is the Ruritan mission, and the Cool Spring club is a perfect example of that.
“You do an excellent job at doing that,” she said at the club's Christmas meeting Monday.
The adoption of the three families for Christmas is an annual club project.
School officials help select the families in need of some assistance, particularly around Christmas. Athey said the gift bags for the families come complete with clothing, shoes and a toy, as well as candy canes.
“Everybody needs candy at Christmas,” she said.
Greg Farr, counselor at Cool Spring Elementary, picked up the gift bags and turkeys to be given to the families for Christmas.
Next on the agenda for the club is its Boston butts fundraiser to bring in funds to restore the original school bell at Cool Spring School. The bell, dating back to 1903, was taken down during the reconstruction of the school more than five years ago.
A bell tower is being constructed in front of the school and plans are to dedicate it in honor of the late Bill Robertson, an educator and charter member of the Ruritan Club.
The club hoped to sell around 70 of the Boston butts. However, the community, much like the club, put them over that goal. A total of 128 Boston butts were sold, and the club expects to clear about $2,600 toward the bell tower project.
Davis said these gifts show the true spirit of the club. The $500 scholarships, she said, do more than help a student continue their education. “It says, 'I believe in you,'” she said.
Jason Duncan, Ruritan district governor, joined Davis in applauding the efforts of the club, especially in light of the pandemic. “COVID’s presented a lot of challenges,” he said. “I appreciate everything you’ve done for the community.”
Davis was at the meeting for more than applauding the club’s accomplishments. She also installed the new officers for the year.
The officers and board members are Billy Hobbs, president; Chris Shoobridge, vice president; Jason Prevette, secretary; Jeff Dye, treasurer; and board members, Robby Hobbs, Buster Martin Judy Athey and Josh Garrison.
