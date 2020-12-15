Cool Spring Ruritan continues giving to the community

School officials help select the families in need of some assistance, particularly around Christmas. Athey said the gift bags for the families come complete with clothing, shoes and a toy, as well as candy canes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody needs candy at Christmas,” she said.

Greg Farr, counselor at Cool Spring Elementary, picked up the gift bags and turkeys to be given to the families for Christmas.

Next on the agenda for the club is its Boston butts fundraiser to bring in funds to restore the original school bell at Cool Spring School. The bell, dating back to 1903, was taken down during the reconstruction of the school more than five years ago.

A bell tower is being constructed in front of the school and plans are to dedicate it in honor of the late Bill Robertson, an educator and charter member of the Ruritan Club.

The club hoped to sell around 70 of the Boston butts. However, the community, much like the club, put them over that goal. A total of 128 Boston butts were sold, and the club expects to clear about $2,600 toward the bell tower project.

Davis said these gifts show the true spirit of the club. The $500 scholarships, she said, do more than help a student continue their education. “It says, 'I believe in you,'” she said.