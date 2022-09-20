Cool Spring Ruritan Club to host community day Saturday

The Cool Spring Ruritan Club will host its community day at Cool Spring Elementary School Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks as well as popcorn and snow cones will be available. There will be face painting, music, door prizes and a car show.

Several churches in the area will be helping with the event.

The ringing of the school bell, which the Ruritan Club helped replace and dedicated it one year ago, will take place at 1 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact Judy Athey at 704-924-9807 or Billy Hobbs at 704-437-1062.