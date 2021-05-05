Cook receives scholarship named in honor of Andrew Rupard

The family of Andrew Rupard established a scholarship in his memory with the first recipient being Allison Cook, a graduating senior at North Iredell High School.

Rupard was a 2012 graduate of North and also a graduate of North Carolina State University with degrees in agribusiness and livestock and poultry management.

In 2019, Rupard was employed by Southern Grain Company in South Carolina when he was tragically killed while working inside a grain bin.

The family wanted to help other students pursue an agriculture career, which was his passion.

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Rupard are his parents and they wanted the recipient of his scholarship to be a graduating senior of North Iredell High School who is involved in the FFA program at the school, a well-rounded student, and who is pursuing a career in agriculture at the college or university level.

The first recipient, Cook, will be honored with a $5,000 scholarship to be used in her first year of college at Wilkes Community College.

Allison has been taking agriculture and horticulture courses at Wilkes Community College for the last two years. She plans to continue her studies at Wilkes and major in horticulture, specifically.