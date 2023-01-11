Convicted sex offender facing indecent liberties charges

A Statesville man, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in 2007, is facing charges that he inappropriately touched an 11-year-old, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Paul Lewis Ghiraldi, 37, of Davie Avenue, is a registered sex offender due to that 2007 conviction. He was arrested on Jan. 6 on five counts of felony indecent liberties with children. A magistrate ordered him held without bond.

Campbell said a report was filed on Dec. 30 alleging that Ghiraldi had inappropriately touched an 11-year-old over several months. Detective Jaime Welborn of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation, which included the child being interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center. That interview, along with witness statements and other evidence led Welborn to obtain the warrants for Ghiraldi’s arrest.

Deputy Kris Robbins arrested Ghiraldi on Jan. 6.

Ghiraldi is a verified member of the Bloods gang, Campbell said, and is currently on probation for DWI.

His history includes felony indecent liberties with a child, felony financial card fraud, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony failure to register as a sex offender, felony failure to report a new address as a sex offender, felony residence violations as a sex offender, DWI and misdemeanor probation violation.