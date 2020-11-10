CONTINUING TO SERVE: John Gallina to share mission of Purple Heart Homes on national program

His appearance on the show came about because one of PHH’s supporters recommended the organization, and producers of the show agreed, inviting Gallina to take part.

The program is highlighting individuals who continue to shine a light on the military and related organizations.

Purple Heart Homes arose from the injuries sustained by fellow Statesville native Dale Beatty when that mine detonated through the floor of the Humvee while the two were serving in Iraq. Beatty lost both of his legs below the knees.

When Beatty came home, he needed a home that would be more accessible, and folks came together to make that happen. A house was built for Beatty, and inspired by the community support, the two high school and military buddies decided to pay it forward. “When we saw the results of that first project, we just knew we had to continue,” he said.

That warm welcome made them realize that not all veterans are that fortunate, and that many needed improvements to their homes. Some older veterans, Gallina said, may not be able to do repairs themselves and may not have the financial resources to hire someone to do repairs.