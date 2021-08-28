Continuing her legacy: After a weather cancellation last year, the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament is back on

COVID didn’t put a damper on plans for the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament last year. Instead, it took a hurricane, or at least the remnants of one, to halt the tourney.
This year, organizers are hoping neither the weather nor the virus will come into play and the tournament will continue its mission of raising scholarship funds and honoring the legacy of one of the area’s top golfers.
The tournament will tee off Sept. 16 at the Statesville Country Club.
The plans were to hold the tournament in 2020 with modifications due to COVID-19 but a forecast of heavy rains on the day of the event forced it to be canceled entirely. But it wasn’t a total loss, said Chris Bates of the Rotary Club of Statesville/Fourth Creek, the sponsor of the tournament.
Many of the participants who had signed up and paid their entry fees, as well as the sponsors, didn’t want their money back, asking that it go to the scholarship fund and to the beneficiaries of the tournament, Power Cross and the Children’s Hope Alliance.
Laws died in 2003 from a dissection of the coronary artery, and members of the Fourth Creek Rotary Club decided to pay tribute to her through a golf tournament. An avid golfer, Laws learned the game from reading books and practicing in her parents’ yard. She quickly embraced the sport, so much so that she played on the men’s golf team at Alexander Central High School because there was no women’s team at the time.
Perhaps, the only thing Laws was more passionate about than golf was children and seeing that they had opportunities for an education. Combining her two passions, the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament has raised more than $800,000 in its years of existence, providing scholarships to an untold number of students in Iredell and Alexander counties.
From its inception, the organizers of the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament sought to make the event more than about playing golf. “This is not a golf tournament but a community event,” said Chris Bates, one of the organizers.
To make it more of an event, each year, tournament participants can play alongside and meet some of the legends of ACC basketball and NASCAR.
For most of the tournaments, Phil Ford and Al Wood, who played at UNC and NC State’s Dereck Whittenburg have lent their support, and will do again this year. Jeff Hammond, a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports and a former crew chief for Darrell Waltrip, teed off at the tournament for the first time a couple of years ago, and he’s scheduled to return this year.
Dianne Dailey, a former golf coach at Wake Forest University, will also be attending to give putting lessons.
Chick-fil-A will be providing lunch for the golfers, and there will be several raffles with tickets sold for $10 each. The prizes include a cooler filled with adult beverages, a stay vacation at a home in the mountains, a round of golf for four at the Statesville Country Club and a spa day at the Rock Barn Country Club.
Another highlight of this year’s tournament will be the chance to purchase a week-long stay at an Italian resort, Bellvista, for four people. The donation is $2,600 and the trips do not expire. There are 13 villas from which the purchasers can choose for their vacation.
While golf is the main event, said Rotary member Ken Vance, the ultimate goal of the tournament is to help fund the educations of local students. Vance said the hope is the scholarship fund can grow to become an endowed one and will live on long after the tournament. “We want to make sure Laura’s legacy will be felt for many years,” he said.
So far, Bates and Vance said, there are 27 teams signed up to play. “We still have room for three or four more teams,” he said.
And, as always, Bates said, there are still sponsorship opportunities.