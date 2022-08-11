Continuing a legacy: Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament tees off Sept. 15

Just a few months after Laura Laws died suddenly in 2003, an idea of pairing her two passions — golf and children — morphed into an annual golf tournament.

Organizers for that first Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament set what they thought was a lofty goal — $25,000. When all the proceeds were counted, the tournament brought in $40,000. Nearly 19 years later, the money raised from the tournaments has reached another goal — the endowment of college scholarships that will mean Laws’ legacy will continue on for many years to come.

“When we’re all dead and gone, the scholarships will still be available,” said Ken Davis, of the Fourth Creek Rotary Club and one of the organizers of the tournament.

The 19th Annual Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 15 at the Statesville Country Club, and as since its inception, some of the bigger names in ACC basketball and NASCAR will be on hand to play golf and lend their support.

Former UNC stars Phil Ford and Al Wood, NCSU’s Tommy Burleson and Dereck Whittenburg, Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins and NASCAR analyst Jeff Hammond are set to play in the tournament.

“Where else in Statesville can you rub elbows with athletes of this caliber,” Davis said.

The participation of these men and the entire atmosphere of the tournament, said Earl Spencer of the Rotary Club and an organizer, is why it is billed as an event rather than just a golf tournament.

Spencer said he remembered the beginnings of the tournament.

Laws died in July 2003 from a dissection of the coronary artery. A championship golfer, she also was well-known for her love of children. She shared her love of music and crafts with children, playing the piano for children in Sunday school.

Shortly afterward, he said, sitting at the Talley House Restaurant in Troutman, the idea of a golf tournament was born.

Nearly 20 years later, many of those who took part in that first event are still coming back, Spencer said.

“We have some of the same people coming back year after year, and that’s what’s helped make it successful,” he said.

So far, Spencer said, 25 teams have signed up for this year’s tournament. The cap, he said, is around 30.

The cost is $800 for a four-person team. That includes lunch, provided by Chick-fil-A, and the dinner and reception.

Clay Lunsford will be providing the musical entertainment at the reception.

In addition to the opportunity to play golf and rub elbows with some well-known figures, the tournament also includes a live and silent auction. The auction items include four weeklong packages for four to a villa in Italy and one to Antigua. Davis said the trips do not expire.

Davis said raffle tickets, at $10 each, will be sold for a chance to win a cooler of adult beverages, a spa day for two to the Rock Barn Country Club, a foursome of golf at the Statesville Country Club, and other prizes.

In addition to funding scholarships for students, the tournament also provides support to its two benefactors, Children’s Hope Alliance and Power Cross.

Davis and Spencer said the scholarships are presented to students in the five Iredell-Statesville public high schools and to a student at Alexander Central High School. Laws was a native of Alexander County and a graduate of Alexander Central. Davis said the scholarship presented to an Alexander Central student is matched by the Taylorsville Rotary Club.

Handing out the scholarship money, Davis said, makes the months of hard work putting the tournament together, worthwhile.

He recalled presenting the money to one Alexander Central student. “She said she would not have been able to go to college without that money,” he said. The girl was the first in her family to attend college.

“That alone was worth the whole deal,” he said.

Money from the tournament also helps fund five students to attend a Rotarian Youth Leadership Program. Again, Davis said, hearing the impact that had on one student was inspiring. “She got so excited she started an Interact Club (the high school version of the Rotary Club) and she blossomed,” he said. She went on to attend college and has since graduated.

“That is why we do what we do,” he said. “It’s what makes it all worthwhile.”