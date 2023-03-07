Construction has begun on Iredell Health System’s newest venture, Iredell Urgent Care – Statesville, located at 1540 E. Broad St. in Statesville.

The system took occupancy of the building in mid-January, and local contractor G.L. Wilson quickly went to work making the space suitable for an urgent care facility. Ceiling and floor work has been completed, including the installation of plumbing drain lines. Repairs are currently underway as needed for areas of the existing structure, and framing of walls began in late February.

The facility will include a spacious waiting area, 14 exam rooms, a procedure room, and onsite X-ray and lab services for urgent care patients. It will be open seven days a week, for extended hours, and will be the only urgent care in Statesville located east of Interstate 77. Exact hours will be announced soon.

Construction will continue in earnest over the coming months to prepare for the facility’s anticipated opening in early summer.

“We are happy to be quickly moving forward with this project, and thank G.L. Wilson for working so diligently to meet our aggressive timeline,” said Scott Graham, director of engineering for Iredell Health System. “This is truly a collaborative effort that will benefit our entire community, and we look forward to working toward our much anticipated opening.”

To learn more or follow the progress of Iredell Urgent Care – Statesville, visit IredellUrgentCare.com. Updates will also be posted to the Iredell Health System social media channels.