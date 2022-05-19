Conover man killed in Wednesday crash near Harmony

A 33-year-old Conover man died Wednesday in a collision between the moped he was operating and a vehicle on Rimrock Road, Harmony.

Joey Daniel Mitzel was pronounced dead at the scene, North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said in a news release.

Swagger said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m.

Mitzel, operating a moped, was traveling east on Rimrock Road near Cartner Road. The moped collided head-on with a 2004 Honda Civic, driven by Hugo Adalberto Lopez Martinez, 20, of Harmony. Neither Martinez nor two children in the Honda were injured.

Swagger said the crash remains under investigation and that no charges have been filed.