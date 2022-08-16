 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conover man charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a minor

A Conover man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Johann Stoltz, 78, was arrested Friday by Deputy Brad Stroud on two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and a magistrate set bond at $150,000.

Campbell said the sheriff’s office received a report on July 18 and Detective Elliot Lane of the Special Victims Unit began an investigation. The victim, in an interview, identified Stoltz as the suspect, Campbell said.

The victim’s family provided additional information and evidence, Campbell said.

