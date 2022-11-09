Connolly, Houpe, Stroud win Iredell County Commission seats

The Iredell Board of County Commissioners will have new faces and one returning one after the unofficial election results were in Tuesday night.

Brad Stroud, Sr. (R) led the way with 45,305 votes (26.70%), followed by Bert Connolly (R) with 44,552 (26.25%) and Gene Houpe (R) with 42,111 (24.82%). Democratic challengers finished behind them with Frank Johnson’s 20,152 (11.88%) and then Michelle Goree (D) with 17,576 (10.36%).

Stroud said he felt confident as the polls closed on Election Day, but he was humbled to find himself as the top vote-getter.

“We had an awesome day and were just absolutely humbled by the votes of the people. I’m honored to have the trust and the confidence of the voters and I just want to try to live up to that and continue to serve the county, just in a new capacity,” Stroud said. He worked in veteran services for 20 years before running for office. “It’s a great feeling but it also comes with a lot of expectations.”

Stoud said between the primary and general election he wanted to congratulate everyone who ran, saying that competition only makes you better and more aware of the concerns residents of the county have.

He said he’ll begin the process of “drinking from the garden hose” as he learns more of the details of being a county commissioner, something he called “self-professional development.” He said between the county’s growth, school systems, and many other issues, there is plenty for commissioners to tackle but he hopes that his and Connolly’s experiences working within county government make the learning curve not as steep as they are sworn in over the next few weeks.

Stroud and Connolly will replace outgoing commissioners James Mallory and the late Marvin Norman. Stroud is expected to be sworn in on Thursday to replace Norman’s vacant seat while Connolly and Houpe will be sworn in for the new session that begins in December.

For Houpe, he earned another term on the board and said he’s glad to get back to business after spending most of the last year campaigning in some form due to several delays in the filing process that pushed Iredell County’s primary into the summer. However, he was glad for the support from voters to elect him again and said he looks forward to serving the county as a whole once again.

“I’m definitely glad to get it behind me and look forward to getting back to work and getting some normalcy I guess you’d say,” Houpe said. “It will be a change as we’ll have different types of experience coming on the board from what was there and everybody will have to move forward with some different ideas but we’ve all probably got the same goals.”

Houpe said that especially with the five Republicans on the board, politics can be a bit like putting an address in a GPS. The destination is the same, but there are several ways to get there. He said that, along with the realities of governing the county, can make the position more difficult than campaigning.

“I tell people all the time before you judge my actions, asked me my options,” Houpe said. “There’s gonna be some tough decisions made on moving forward with schools and other things because when you have a growing county and responsibilities, you’re going to have to invest more money.”