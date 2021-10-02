Connolly honored, but said it's a team effort at Iredell County Detention Center

Chief Deputy Bert Connolly was named the Jail Administrator of the Year by the North Carolina Jail Administrators Association Annual Fall Conference, but he was quick to say the staff should also be recognized as well.

“It’s an honor, but this would have not been possible if it weren’t for the staff of the detention center who has worked tirelessly and made it work effortlessly since the start of everything in the last year,” Connolly said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If it wasn’t for the staff, this wouldn’t have been possible and surely, I surely don’t want to leave out our staff because they’ve been doing a really good job.”

The detention center typically has more than 300 inmates inside, Connolly said, with roughly 500-600 inmates cycling in and out each month. With that many people entering and exiting the jail and the needed security in its operations, Connolly said it is like running a small city.

“There’s a lot of inner workings with the detention center that people don’t understand. From medical, mental health, food service, and with everything that’s involved, we’re kind of like a city-within-a-city,” Connolly said.