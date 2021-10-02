Connolly honored, but said it's a team effort at Iredell County Detention Center

Chief Deputy Bert Connolly was named the Jail Administrator of the Year by the North Carolina Jail Administrators Association Annual Fall Conference, but he was quick to say the staff should also be recognized as well.
“It’s an honor, but this would have not been possible if it weren’t for the staff of the detention center who has worked tirelessly and made it work effortlessly since the start of everything in the last year,” Connolly said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “If it wasn’t for the staff, this wouldn’t have been possible and surely, I surely don’t want to leave out our staff because they’ve been doing a really good job.”
The detention center typically has more than 300 inmates inside, Connolly said, with roughly 500-600 inmates cycling in and out each month. With that many people entering and exiting the jail and the needed security in its operations, Connolly said it is like running a small city.
“There’s a lot of inner workings with the detention center that people don’t understand. From medical, mental health, food service, and with everything that’s involved, we’re kind of like a city-within-a-city,” Connolly said.
He said while not every inmate is guilty of a crime, some are, so there is a “high concentration of the worst that the county has to offer,” but he said the detention center balances out its many duties and responsibilities. Many inmates are in custody awaiting trial but have not been able to make bond. There are some inmates being held after being sentenced.
“We have to look after these people, make sure they’re safe, make sure we’re safe, and make sure the public stays safe at the same time, trying to keep everything orderly and keep everything running smoothly and everything of that nature,” Connolly said.
Sheriff Darren Campbell said in his column (on page A4) acknowledging Connolly’s award that handling the complexities of the detention center is something that often goes unnoticed, but is something to be proud of.
