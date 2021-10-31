Congressman McHenry recognizes potential of clean energy

Last month, more than half of states across the country, including North Carolina, and countless cities and towns commemorated National Clean Energy Week. Both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives issued bipartisan resolutions recognizing the importance of affordable, clean energy and the jobs it supports.

Congressman Patrick McHenry was among the signers on the House resolution, further demonstrating his commitment to American energy security, innovation, and prosperity.

Renewable energy is a major economic engine in our state, supporting more than 113,000 jobs. Much of this growth is being driven by our state’s job creators. Over half of our 50 largest employers in the state have clean energy goals for their business.

Continued investment in our clean energy capabilities will foster continued job growth in emerging industries. Congressman McHenry understands that, and I appreciate his leadership on this issue in Congress.

Grey Mills is the District 95 representative in the N.C. House.