Congregation Emanuel feels local support, but aware of dangers in world

Currently, Congregation Emanuel isn’t meeting in person due to a number of unrelated reasons, mainly COVID-19 and inclement weather. For now, security is simpler when done over Zoom with the 40 member units — which are families or individuals — that call the synagogue home.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, when the time is right, they plan to be back in one room while still offering a video option to others.

Open doors and arms

And while antisemitism has a long, violent history in the United States and around the world, she knows violence in places of worship isn’t limited to her faith or ethnicity.

“Security has always been a concern, not just for the synagogue, but all houses of worship,” Maurice said. “We all want to be warm and welcoming, but there are all kinds of people out there who not only want to hurt synagogue but people of all faiths.”

For her and other faith leaders, concerns with security push again the ideals of serving others. However, she feels that also with practical security measures and communicating with both other faith leaders and law enforcement, there’s a way to be open while protective.