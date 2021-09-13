Congregation Emanuel celebrates Jewish High Holy Days in newly-renovated synagogue

On Sept. 6, North Carolina’s second oldest synagogue, Congregation Emanuel in Statesville, began the observance of its 138th Jewish High Holidays. This year was even more special, as congregants – a handful in person and most participating virtually – proudly viewed the historic synagogue’s newly-restored interior.

During 2021, P.S. West Construction Company’s Project Manager Ken Brendle, caringly managed the complete restoration of the 19th century synagogue back to its original glory. Barry Gordon, a lifelong member of Congregation Emanuel, served as Congregation Emanuel’s liaison with P.S. West, and also directed the efforts to raise the funds needed for the project.

Gordon remarked, “Once the old carpet was pulled up and we discovered hardwoods, the enthusiasm and decision for undertaking the restoration project was put into place. It was a joy working with Ken.”

The synagogue’s sanctuary, mostly unchanged since the building’s completion in 1892, is adorned with hand-carved mahogany furnishings. The Ark holds sacred Torah scrolls, is crowned by tablets displaying the Ten Commandments, and is inscribed in both Hebrew and English: “Know Before Whom Thou Standest.”